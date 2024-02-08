'He Was Just Tired': Toby Keith Told Brett Favre He Quit Chemo in Final Conversation Before His Tragic Death
Brett Favre is reflecting on his final conversation with Toby Keith prior to his tragic death.
The former Green Bay Packers player, 54, revealed he'd spoken to the country music legend mere days before he lost his battle with stomach cancer on Monday, February 5.
"I think in the end he was just tired," Favre said of his late pal, who was 62 at the time of his passing. "He did say that to me when we had our conversation, he said, 'Brett… whatever happens, I'm okay with it.'"
The ex-NFL star noted how he continuously checked in on the "American Soldier" vocalist during his health struggle, and he felt a glimmer of hope after Keith got back on stage in December 2023 for a show in Las Vegas.
However, when Favre and the record producer spoke over the phone, Keith shared a shocking decision. "He said, ‘I quit chemo and it probably did more damage to me than the cancer did,’" the Mississippi native revealed.
"And he said, ‘I just hope I didn’t quit it too late, but… I’m thankful I got a chance to play some shows. I finished them,'" Favre continued. "[Keith] handled it with grace and faith and family and stood up to the cancer as good as you can."
Despite Favre's sadness over losing his friend, he's continued to think back to the good times they shared. "I can just remember him smiling and had everyone hooting and hollering and having a lot of fun," he recalled. "He was the best."
As OK! previously reported, the "We Were in Love" artist died after first being diagnosed with the life-threatening illness in 2021.
"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5 surrounded by his family," the statement from Keith's team read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."
Thousands of fans penned heartfelt messages mourning the music icon and what he brought to the world. "What a terrible loss for all of us here — but the band in heaven just added another superstar. May God comfort & shield his family & loved ones at this time. Rest in peace, Toby Keith," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"His songs introduced me to country when I was a kid. It’s tied in to so many good memories. Rest in peace Toby, thank you for the music," another added of Keith's legacy.
TMZ Sports conducted the interview with Farve.