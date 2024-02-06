Country Singer Toby Keith Dead at 62 After Stomach Cancer Diagnosis
Country star Toby Keith has died at 62 years old, his family revealed in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, February 5.
"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5 surrounded by his family, the statement read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage."
"Please respect the privacy of his family at this time," the message concluded.
Of course, people immediately sent their well-wishes to the singer's family.
One person wrote, "What a terrible loss for all of us here - but the band in heaven just added another superstar. May God comfort & shield his family & loved ones at this time. Rest in peace, Toby Keith," while another said, "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue was a powerful song that brought America back together after 9/11….Thank you for all you did for our military and our Country! RIP Sir."
A third person added, "His songs introduced me to country when I was a kid. It’s tied in to so many good memories. Rest in peace Toby, thank you for the music."
The "Red Solo Cup" crooner was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022 and vocal about what he was going through.
“I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” he shared at the time. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”
While attending the People's Choice Awards in September 2023, he said his cancer battle is "a little bit of a roller-coaster. You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and down.”
“It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today," he told E! News at the time.
A few months later in December 2023, Keith played his first official headlining shows since he revealed his cancer diagnosis.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Hey everybody! This is Toby Keith. It’s been a while. You know what I’ve been doing — been on the old roller-coaster, but Almighty’s riding shotgun. He’s letting me drive for some reason, but we’re making a big announcement," he said via YouTube. "I’m doing a little deal and thought I’d start in the great Las Vegas."
"It’ll be my first two shows. They’re kind of rehab shows — get the band back in sync, get me rolling again," he added. "First time in my whole life I’ve been off over two years. I’ve never been off a year in my life. Through COVID and cancer, the old devil’s been after me a little bit. I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re gonna get the band back together."
Keith is survived by wife Tricia Lucus, whom he married in 1984, and their three children.