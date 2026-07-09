Savannah Guthrie Mysteriously Absent From Back-to-Back 'Today' Show Broadcasts Amid Search for Missing Mother Nancy

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Savannah Guthrie has mysteriously missed two episodes of the Today show amid the ongoing search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie. Savannah was replaced by Laura Jarrett and Sheinelle Jones without explanation on July 8 and July 9. Neither her day-to-day co-host Craig Melvin, nor the veteran anchors filling in for her, acknowledged her absence or gave viewers any insight into why she may have missed the show two days in a row.

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie previously missed episodes for production of her new game show.

Savannah previously missed several episodes of the Today show for pre-production meetings of her new Wordle game show, which she was announced to be the host of in May. The show is executive-produced by Jimmy Fallon and is based on the New York Times game by the same name. "Savannah starts production meetings on the Wordle game show coming to NBC," Craig revealed amid Savannah's absence in June.

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What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie and her siblings offered a reward for Nancy Guthrie's return.

However, Savannah took a much longer leave of absence between February and April after her mother mysteriously vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1. The 84-year-old was reported missing the following day after she failed to show up to a church livestream viewing that morning. Investigators suspected Nancy was forcibly removed from her house after a mysterious figure was caught on her doorbell camera footage. Savannah and her siblings have offered a $1 million reward for any information that could lead to the return of their mother.

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When Did Savannah Guthrie Return to the 'Today' Show?

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie returned to the 'Today' show after a hiatus on April 6.

Since Savannah returned to the show in April, with her mother still nowhere to be found, she has been transparent about her family's struggles and pleaded with viewers for their help. "We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home," she said upon her return on April 6. "It is good to be home," Savannah repeated. "Here we go, ready or not — let’s do the news."

What Are the Latest Updates on the Nancy Guthrie Case?

Source: MEGA,@SavannahGuthrie/instgram Savannah Guthrie detailed 'five months of agony' since Nancy Guthrie disappeared.