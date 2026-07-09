or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

Savannah Guthrie Mysteriously Absent From Back-to-Back 'Today' Show Broadcasts Amid Search for Missing Mother Nancy

Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie missed two 'Today' show episodes in a row.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 9 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie has mysteriously missed two episodes of the Today show amid the ongoing search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah was replaced by Laura Jarrett and Sheinelle Jones without explanation on July 8 and July 9.

Neither her day-to-day co-host Craig Melvin, nor the veteran anchors filling in for her, acknowledged her absence or gave viewers any insight into why she may have missed the show two days in a row.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie previously missed episodes for production of her new game show.

Savannah previously missed several episodes of the Today show for pre-production meetings of her new Wordle game show, which she was announced to be the host of in May.

The show is executive-produced by Jimmy Fallon and is based on the New York Times game by the same name.

"Savannah starts production meetings on the Wordle game show coming to NBC," Craig revealed amid Savannah's absence in June.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Savannah Guthrie,Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings offered a reward for Nancy Guthrie's return.

However, Savannah took a much longer leave of absence between February and April after her mother mysteriously vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1.

The 84-year-old was reported missing the following day after she failed to show up to a church livestream viewing that morning.

Investigators suspected Nancy was forcibly removed from her house after a mysterious figure was caught on her doorbell camera footage.

Savannah and her siblings have offered a $1 million reward for any information that could lead to the return of their mother.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Savannah Guthrie Return to the 'Today' Show?

Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie returned to the 'Today' show after a hiatus on April 6.

Since Savannah returned to the show in April, with her mother still nowhere to be found, she has been transparent about her family's struggles and pleaded with viewers for their help.

"We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home," she said upon her return on April 6.

"It is good to be home," Savannah repeated. "Here we go, ready or not — let’s do the news."

What Are the Latest Updates on the Nancy Guthrie Case?

Savannah Guthrie,Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA,@SavannahGuthrie/instgram

Savannah Guthrie detailed 'five months of agony' since Nancy Guthrie disappeared.

Few leads have been offered since then, as the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI investigated Nancy's disappearance.

Recent tips suggested Nancy could already be dead and buried across the border in Mexico. However, neither investigators nor amateur sleuths have been able to verify that claim.

On July 1, Savannah revealed she and her loved ones had been in the throes of "five months of agony."

"It is five months of agony and unending trauma for our family,” Savannah told KOLD 13 News. “There is not a moment that goes by that we aren’t actively trying to find our mom.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.