Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down in Tears as She Wonders Whether 'Today' Fame Led to Mom Nancy's Kidnapping: 'If It Is Me, I’m So Sorry'
March 26 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie admitted her celebrity status could have caused her mom Nancy's disappearance.
During a tearful interview with Hoda Kotb on the Thursday, March 26, broadcast of Today, Savannah, 54, reflected on a hard conversation with her brother, Camron, who worked in military intelligence, about why their 84-year-old mother was taken.
"I said, 'Do you think [it was] because of me?' And he said, 'I’m sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe,'" Savannah recalled as she broke down in tears. "But I knew that. I hope not. I mean, we still don’t know. Honestly, we don’t know anything. So, I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, 'Oh, that girl, that lady has money, we can make a quick buck.' That would make sense, but we don’t know."
'She Needs to Come Home Now'
The Today star went on to say, "It’s just too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside. That it’s because of me. I have to say, 'I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry.' I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. If it is me, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry."
"Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. … It is unbearable," the morning show anchor added. "And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night. Every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable. She needs to come home now."
The Facts of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
- Savannah Guthrie’s Friends Are 'So Worried' About 'Today' Anchor After 'Profoundly Disturbing' Plea to Mom Nancy’s Kidnappers
- Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartfelt Home Video as Mom Nancy Remains Missing for 12 Days: Watch
- Weeping Savannah Guthrie and Family Visit Memorial for Missing Mom Nancy Outside of Her Arizona Home: Watch
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Nancy, who was reported missing on February 1, is believed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping.
Per the reported timeline of events, she was most likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind at her Tucson, Ariz., home.
A masked suspect was captured on her front porch via a doorbell camera approximately 45 minutes earlier. The individual appeared to be tampering with the surveillance device.
When authorities arrived at the retiree's upscale Catalina Foothills home that afternoon, they found blood later confirmed to be hers outside.
The sheriff leading the investigation, Chris Nanos, recently revealed he believes police know the motive of Nancy's alleged abductor, but declined to offer any more details, citing the "integrity of the investigation."
Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Nancy May No Longer Be Alive
Savannah admitted in an emotional Instagram video last month that her mom may be dead but said the family is still praying for her "recovery," announcing the reward for information leading to Nancy's return had been raised to $1 million.