NEWS NBC Staffers Ordered to Give Savannah Guthrie 'Space' After 'Today' Return as Search for Missing Mom Nancy Continues: 'Don't Overwhelm Her' Source: Today/youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie resumed her regular hosting duties upon returning to 'Today' on April 6. Allie Fasanella April 9 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Employees at 30 Rock have been instructed to give Savannah Guthrie "space" as she resumed her role at Today this week amid the ongoing search for her mom. Though one insider revealed "everyone wants to stop her in the hallway or give her a hug in the elevator" since "there’s a real outpouring of love," management at the network has told NBC staff to "keep it professional," as it's "still a workplace."

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'This Isn't Savannah Demanding Anything'

Source: Today/youtube The co-anchor took a two-month hiatus amid her mother's disappearance.

"As heartbreaking as this situation is, this is still a newsroom," the source said, per reporter Rob Shuter's Substack post, published on Wednesday, April 8. "Work has to continue." They explained, "You can say hello, you can ride the elevator with her, but don’t overwhelm her." The insider made sure to emphasize "this isn’t Savannah demanding anything,” but an effort on the network's part to "protect" the popular morning show host.

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'She Needs Space to Function'

Source: Today/youtube 'It's good to be home,' she expressed on air.

Shuter's source added that "people care about her a lot, but she's also trying to do her job." "She needs support, but she also needs space to function," they concluded. The co-anchor, 54, returned to Today on Monday, April 6, following a two-month hiatus after her mom, Nancy, was reported missing on February 1.

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'It's Good to Be Home'

Source: Today/youtube Staff have been instructed to not 'overwhelm' the host.

Savannah kicked off the show by declaring, "It's good to be home," to which her co-anchor Craig Melvin agreed, saying, "Yes, it's good to have you back at home." "Well, here we go, ready or not. Let's do the news," she said. The host later greeted fans outside, where she broke down in tears as she thanked viewers for their support. "You guys have been so beautiful," she gushed. "I’ve received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it and we feel your prayers. So thank you so much."

Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Mom Nancy May No Longer Be Alive

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, was last seen on Saturday, January 31.