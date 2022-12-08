Todd & Julie Chrisley Vow To Retain Custody Of Adopted Granddaughter Chloe, Attorney Reveals Birth Mom Hasn't Had Contact In Years

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are still set on fighting their convictions, but they've now added another obstacle to their list: retaining custody of 10-year-old Chloe Chrisley, the granddaughter they took in back in 2016. (Chloe's parents are Todd's estranged son Kyle and Angela Johnson.)

While Chloe's 'rents have been out of the picture for years, Johnson suddenly declared she wanted her daughter back in light of the reality TV couple's jail sentences, which they received for tax fraud and more.