Todd Chrisley Threatened to 'Rip' William Singer's 'Head Off' in Shocking Prison Fight After He Talked 'Smack' About Daughter Savannah

Photo of Todd Chrisley
Source: Savannah Chrisley/YouTube

Todd Chrisley threatened to 'rip' William Singer's 'head off' in a shocking prison fight.

By:

July 1 2025, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

Todd Chrisley revealed he got into a fight while behind bars during the latest episode of Savannah Chrisley’s “Unlocked” podcast.

"Daddy almost got sent to [a different] county one time," Savannah shared.

Who Is William Singer?

Source: KCal News/YouTube

William Singer was behind the college admissions scandal.

Todd asked if she was talking about when he “jumped on that guy” about her.

The famous patriarch was referring to how he allegedly got into it with college admissions scandal head William “Rick” Singer, who was an inmate at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola where Todd was.

Singer was behind the college admissions scandal that helped inflate test scores and bribe college officials to let certain kids in, including children of Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, both of whom ended up serving jail time over the ordeal.

'Talking Smack'

Source: Savannah Chrisley/YouTube

Todd Chrisley claimed William Singer was 'talking smack' about Savannah Chrisley.

"He was talking smack, saying that, you know, he didn't wear a wire,” Todd shared. “He never told on anyone. The Feds set him up. This, that and the other. He came and asked me, he said, 'Have you started your book?' And I said, 'No.' He said, 'I've started working on mine.' And I said, 'Well, I hope that the first chapter introduces you as the biggest snitch in America.' I told him about Felicity and Bill and Lori and them, and I said, 'I don't want to ever have another conversation with you.' And so, he turned around and walked out."

Months later, Todd claimed William was “talking s--- about Savannah.”

'I Don't Need You to Be Afraid of Me'

Photo of Todd Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Todd Chrisley said he would 's--- down' the neck of William Singer after he was talking about Savannah Chrisley.

“That’s when s--- already started pulling to Barbara Walters and exposing everything in the BOP,” Todd continued. “So, he started talking smack. And so I just walked up to him and I said, 'I'm gonna say this one more time. I'm already in prison.’ I said, 'I will rip your head off and s--- down your neck if you talk about my child again.'"

Todd insisted he “meant” what he said and “would have done" just that.

“I was like, 'I don't need you to be afraid of me. Just be aware that if my daughter's name comes out of your mouth again, I will rip your head off and s--- down your neck,’” Todd reaffirmed.

'The Only Issue I Had'

Photo of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley
Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram

Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by Donald Trump.

After that exchange, Todd said the pair never had another problem again.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison after being pardoned by Donald Trump in May.

