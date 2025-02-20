Jailbirds Todd and Julie Chrisley Haven’t Spoken 'a Word' to Each Other in 2 Years, Daughter Savannah Reveals
Savannah Chrisley heartbreakingly revealed her parents, Julie and Todd, haven’t communicated in quite some time.
“They don’t get to speak,” Savannah shared with People of her incarcerated parents. “It’s been two years, and they haven’t spoken a word to each other. They’ve been together almost 30 years, and they’ve never gone a day in their life without being with one another. That’s been a challenge. That should never happen.”
She claimed the Bureau of Prisons alleges they want to “keep families together,” but this “is so far from the truth.”
When Todd and Julie headed to prison, Savannah stepped up to become the primary caretaker for her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe. While Grayson recently went to college, Savannah is still parenting Chloe, along with working on multiple projects. Even with her busy schedule, she still makes time to go visit her parents in prison twice monthly.
“I try to go as much as possible [to visit them],” she explained. “Obviously, when Chloe’s in school, it’s a little bit harder. During the summer, I feel like we were there every weekend, at one or the other. And then there’ve been times to where they’ve restricted my dad’s visits or some random stuff happens.”
Understandably, while seeing Todd and Julie brings her and her siblings joy, she said it’s hard to leave after a visit. “That’s the tough part, turning your back and walking away,” she somberly shared, “and knowing that they’re not coming with you. I have friends who I’ve met that their family members are in there, and they’re coming out of prison, and you see these reunification videos. And you’re like, ‘All right, my day’s coming. My day is coming.’”
In addition to sharing updates on Todd and Julie’s communication, the Chrisley Knows Best star explained she’s trying to work to get President Donald Trump to pardon her parents.
"I know that I am going through the proper channels to do so, and I'm going to bring as much awareness to it as possible because these things should not happen," she explained regarding her parents’ case.
Savannah added she’s “gone through a lot of s---” in her life, many of which have been what she described as “silent battles.”
"I come from a place [where] my dad was very much just like, 'Come on, we can do this,” she stated of where she gets her motivation to keep pushing forward amid all of the challenges life has thrown at her family. “We can do this. You can do anything a man can do, if not better.' My dad was a constant encourager in that way. [Resilience] just comes, I think, by having that encouragement. Also, knowing that I don't ever want to give up, and I want to give my future children something to look at and be proud of."