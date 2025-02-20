Jailbirds Todd and Julie Chrisley Haven’t Spoken 'a Word' to Each Other in 2 Years, Daughter Savannah Reveals

Understandably, while seeing Todd and Julie brings her and her siblings joy, she said it’s hard to leave after a visit. “That’s the tough part, turning your back and walking away,” she somberly shared, “and knowing that they’re not coming with you. I have friends who I’ve met that their family members are in there, and they’re coming out of prison, and you see these reunification videos. And you’re like, ‘All right, my day’s coming. My day is coming.’”

In addition to sharing updates on Todd and Julie’s communication, the Chrisley Knows Best star explained she’s trying to work to get President Donald Trump to pardon her parents.

"I know that I am going through the proper channels to do so, and I'm going to bring as much awareness to it as possible because these things should not happen," she explained regarding her parents’ case.