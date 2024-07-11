Savannah Chrisley Reveals Visiting Her Parents Todd and Julie in Prison Hasn't 'Gotten Easier' Over Time: 'I Think I Was Lying to Myself'
Savannah Chrisley admitted that visiting her parents, Todd and Julie, behind bars has its pros and cons in a recent installment of her "Unlocked" podcast.
The Chrisley Knows Best star shared that while she's still getting quality time with her mom and dad, witnessing them in those conditions has not gotten any less emotional for her.
"I used to say I think it would get easier as time goes on, but I really think that’s a lie," she confessed. "I think I was lying to myself to make myself feel better because it does get harder."
"It gets harder each time you leave, and you know you’re leaving them behind," she continued.
She also noted that some families with loved ones in prison "don't have the resources" to get themselves the "help" and "guidance" they may need as they process the rollercoaster of emotions.
"It truly does just break a lot of families," Savannah added.
One good things about her parents serving their sentences at different facilities — Todd is at a minimum security prison in Pensacola, Flor., while Julie is in Lexington, Ken. — is that it's allowed her to have "one-on-one time" and "really intentional conversations" with her parents.
"I find myself just kind of reflecting on a lot of things in life, and just things as a kid, and we just get to have conversations that I feel like we’ve needed to have for a really long time," the reality star explained.
This comes after Savannah revealed that efforts to break her father in prison have gotten "extremely" worse since his initial incarceration.
"They're retaliating against friends of his, just in hopes that they would turn on my father for some odd reason, but it's not stopping us," she said. "OIA and OIG are currently investigating, so for that I am grateful and I hope everything is uncovered."
"It's heartbreaking to me that this is going on, but like I said, I don't just do this for my parents," she continued. "I do this for all the other men and women that are currently incarcerated that can't fight for themselves."