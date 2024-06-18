Savannah Chrisley Is 'Not OK' After Spending Second Father's Day With Dad Todd in Prison: 'Our Family Has Been Struggling'
Savannah Chrisley had a tough time celebrating Father's Day, as her dad, Todd, remains locked away in prison for fraud.
On Sunday, June 16, the famous offspring took to Instagram with an emotional post candidly opening up about difficulties she's faced ever since the patriarch, 55, and her mom, Julie, 51, were sent to jail in January 2023.
"This Father's Day has hit me like a ton of bricks! As I sit here in the airport, in Pensacola, Florida, I find myself reflecting on the absence of my dad for the second year in a row," Savannah — who flew in to visit Todd at Pensacola Federal Prison Camp — expressed alongside a video montage featuring photos of her family.
The 26-year-old continued: "This isn’t just about missing him at the dinner table, or the lack of his laughter and jokes filling our home and family…it’s about the profound impact his absence has had on our family."
"17 Months Ago, my dad was sent to prison…and since then, our family has been struggling to find our footing," she confessed. "The void left by his absence is undeniable. Our family, one that was once whole and complete, now feels fractured and incomplete without my sweet mama and daddy."
Savannah went on to admit how her family's "experience has shown me firsthand the harsh realities of our prison system."
"I was never subjected to it. I just didn’t know. But I can tell you…It doesn’t just punish the individual…it tears at the true core of families, leaving behind wounds that are slow to heal. I honestly don’t know if they ever will… The supposed justice often feels unjust, and the system designed to protect us sometimes feels like it’s doing the opposite. I am not okay," she revealed.
"The pain of losing my father to prison is a burden I carry every day. Looking at old photos reminds me of the beautiful moments we shared as a family, but it also serves as a dark yet stark reminder of what we’ve lost and the uncertainty of our future together. The hurt is unbearable at times… I’m just a girl who misses her daddy," Savannah cried.
The "Unlocked" podcast host promised to fight "for justice... for my family and for all families who have been torn apart by an imperfect system."
"No family should have to endure such hurt and trauma. We all deserve better, and I will advocate tirelessly to ensure that our justice system becomes a force for healing and restoration, not further pain and division," she expressed. "I know that I’m not the only one with a heavy heart today…and some of you share similar stories. I really hope that my page can be a place of growth and that TOGETHER we can work towards a future where families are not shattered by injustice and where every individual is treated with dignity and fairness."
"I have so much hope for our future… I miss you daddy… I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT," Savannah concluded.