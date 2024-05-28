OK Magazine
Savannah Chrisley Feels 'Guilty' for Wanting to 'Move on' With Her Life While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Prison

May 28 2024, Published 7:28 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley revealed her complicated feelings about taking major steps her life as her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve out their lengthy prison sentences.

On the Tuesday, May 28, installment of her "Unlocked" podcast, Savanah opened up on how "tough" it is not having her mom and dad close by anymore.

Savannah Chrisley confessed she visits her parents twice a month rather than weekly.

"It's like learning to grieve the loss of people who are still alive, and grief is real. It is," she said. "Sometimes I like to turn a blind eye to it. I like to not feel it."

She also noted she feels guilty that she hasn't been able to visit them as much as she did when they first surrendered themselves in January 2023.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of fraud.

"It's so hard because, like, the first year mom and dad were gone, literally every weekend, I was gone," she continued. "Every weekend, I went and visited one of them.

"And now, I mean, I say we go twice a month now, and there's definitely some guilt associated with it because you're like, 'Nah, I shouldn't be moving on with my life. I need to be there. I need to be seeing them,'" Savannah added.

Savannah Chrisley admitted she struggles with wanting to get married and have children.

This guilty has also carried over to her desire to one day get married and have children.

"I'm trying to figure out, like, okay, how do I move on without making my parents feel like I'm moving on without them?" she explained. "How do I, you know, please everyone, which I think is kind of hard to do. It's probably impossible. I don't know. It's really tough."

Todd and Julie Chrisley surrended themselves to prison in January 2023.

Todd and Julie were initially sentenced to serve 12 years and 7 years respectively for tax fraud and related financial crimes. However, the Chrisley patriarch's sentence was later reduced by two years and Julie's was lowered by 14 months.

As OK! previously reported, Savannah revealed that she made the decision to go through an "intensive-therapy program" to help deal with certain mental health issues prior her parents' incarceration.

"You'd see it with me, that something's happened and it's triggered something," she said of coming to understand how her trauma affected her physically. "I break down or fall apart or have a freak-out, whatever it may be, because you don't realize that your body reacts before your mind reacts."

