WATCH: Todd and Savannah Chrisley Reunite and Hug After His Release From Prison in Emotional Video

photo of Savannah and Todd Chrisley
Source: MEGA;@savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah and Todd Chrisley spent their first Father's Day together in two years.

By:

June 15 2025, Updated 12:27 p.m. ET

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s release from prison on May 28 prompted an emotional reunion between the reality TV stars and their five kids.

In a new Instagram video from Savannah Chrisley, she shared her first embrace with her dad, Todd, as he walked out of the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida.

Savannah and Todd Chrisley Reunite After Prison Release

Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Todd Chrisley hugged his daughter as he walked out of prison for the first time.

Todd could be seen walking beside prison staff as he carried a book and a medication bottle. He was still wearing his gray sweatsuit provided by the detention center — but that didn’t stop his daughter from giving him a warm embrace.

Both Todd and Savannah were in tears as they hugged before quickly getting inside a car to head back to their home.

todd savannah chrisley reunite after release prison emotional
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley expressed her gratitude about being with her dad this year on Father's Day.

In honor of her first Father’s Day with her dad since his incarceration on January 17, 2023, Savannah captioned her post to reflect how important it was to be with him on his special day.

“Father's Day looks a little different these days. I sure do love you daddy!! God is good!!” she wrote.

Savannah Chrisley Thanks God for Her Parents' Prison Release

Savannah Chrisley

watch todd savannah chrisley reunite after release prison emotional
Source: mega

Todd and Julie Chrisley served two years and four months in prison.

The podcast host emphasized her faith and gratitude for his release by using the song “Goodness of God” by CeCe Winans.

The sentimental lyrics are as follows: “All my life you have been so, so good / With every breath that I am able / Oh, I will sing of the goodness of God.”

Todd and his wife, Julie, were given a full pardon of their 12-year sentence from President Donald Trump after Savannah actively advocated for her parents to be released from prison.

todd savannah chrisley reunite after release prison in emotional video
Source: mega

The reality TV star slammed democrats who have asked for a pardon from Donald Trump.

Following their release, Todd has spoken to the public on several occasions about his experience and thoughts on being pardoned.

While on his daughter’s “Unlocked” podcast on June 10, the reality star opened up about other criminals who are seeking a pardon from the president. Though he was given a second chance, Todd wasn’t in favor of non-Trump voters requesting help from the U.S. leader.

Todd Chrisley Claims His Innocence

watch todd savannah chrisley reunite after release prison emotional video
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Todd Chrisley claimed he was innocent following his prison release.

“This group of Democrats yesterday, they posted a thing about our pardon,” he said. “And they said, ‘Dear Mr. President, can you help so and so?’ And I went back and said, ‘Who’d you vote for?’ Don’t start coming begging for a pardon now when you… ran him in the ground, talked all this mad s---.”

Todd also claimed his innocence in his tax evasion and bank fraud conviction during a press conference. Despite this, he noted on Savannah’s podcast that he still “believes in prison” as long as the charges against each incarcerated individual are true.

