Margot Robbie’s Husband Tom Ackerley: From 'Harry Potter' Extra to Hollywood Producer and New Dad

Margot Robbie may reign as one of Hollywood's brightest stars, but her husband, Tom Ackerley, is no slouch in the success department either!

Born in Surrey, England, Tom Ackerley's film career began in the most charming of ways: as a child extra in the early Harry Potter flicks! Yep, you heard right — little Tom shared the screen with Potter's finest in Philosopher's Stone, Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban.

After a seven-year hiatus, Ackerley got back in the game as a floor runner on various series, including The Hour and Big Fat Gypsy Gangster. With determination at the helm, he snagged his first major role as a third assistant director on Playhouse Presents and never looked back, working on films like The Last Day on Mars and Da Vinci's Demons.