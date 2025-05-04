Margot Robbie’s Husband Tom Ackerley: From 'Harry Potter' Extra to Hollywood Producer and New Dad
Margot Robbie may reign as one of Hollywood's brightest stars, but her husband, Tom Ackerley, is no slouch in the success department either!
Born in Surrey, England, Tom Ackerley's film career began in the most charming of ways: as a child extra in the early Harry Potter flicks! Yep, you heard right — little Tom shared the screen with Potter's finest in Philosopher's Stone, Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban.
After a seven-year hiatus, Ackerley got back in the game as a floor runner on various series, including The Hour and Big Fat Gypsy Gangster. With determination at the helm, he snagged his first major role as a third assistant director on Playhouse Presents and never looked back, working on films like The Last Day on Mars and Da Vinci's Demons.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, this savvy Brit has racked up a cool $4 million as of 2025!
Romance and professional triumph collided when Ackerley produced Robbie's breakout film, I, Tonya, in 2017. His work earned him two Gotham Award nominations, and from there, he didn't just stop. Ackerley gave life to films like Terminal and Promising Young Woman while also stepping into the television arena as an executive producer on Netflix's gripping miniseries, Maid.
Before walking down the aisle in December 2016, Ackerley and Robbie co-founded their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, in 2014 after a boozy night out post-London premiere of The Wolf of Wall Street.
Their crowning achievement? The 2020 blockbuster Birds of Prey, with Robbie reprising her iconic Harley Quinn role, raking in over $200 million worldwide. But they saved the best surprise for their latest endeavor — the hotly anticipated Barbie film, where Robbie dazzled as the beloved doll, and Ackerley was by her side, lighting up the red carpet!
Despite Robbie's sky-high profile, the couple keeps their romance refreshingly low-key. They're rarely seen together in public and often dodge discussing their marriage.
In a candid moment during a Vogue interview back in May 2016, Robbie reflected, "I was the ultimate single gal... I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back.'" But fate had other plans, and she gleefully declared, "This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before."
At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Robbie couldn't help but gush over her "normie" husband, exclaiming, "I am so lucky. He likes being behind the camera... He's just the best, it's so fun."
In July 2024, whispers of Robbie's pregnancy made waves after Daily Mail spotted her budding baby bump! That day, People confirmed the couple was expecting their first child, and Robbie made a stylish debut of her pregnancy at Wimbledon shortly after.
By October of the same year, the duo welcomed their baby boy! While they've kept mum on their son's name, the family-of-three was spotted in Los Angeles, strolling the streets with their little one in tow.
Fast forward to April, and the Ackerley family soaked up the sun in Queensland, Australia. Ackerley lovingly carried their little one in a carrier as Robbie shared sweet moments with her new arrival.