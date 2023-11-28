'How Dare They': Robert De Niro Outraged After Gotham Awards Cut His Anti-Donald Trump Comments From His Speech

Robert De Niro wasn't happy that the political part of his speech at the 2023 Gotham Awards was edited out.

The actor was at the podium for the Monday, November 27, event in NYC to honor his and Martin Scorsese's flick Killers of the Flower Moon with the Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award. However, as he read his words from the teleprompter, he realized they left off the starting portion of his address.