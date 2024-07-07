Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie is going to be a mom!
According to insiders, the Barbie actress, 34, is pregnant with her and her husband, Tom Ackerley's first child together.
The duo first met on the set of the drama Suite Française in 2013 where Ackerley was working as a cameraman. The couple later wed in December 2016. In their time together, Robbie and the filmmaker have created their joint production company, LuckyCap Entertainment, which has produced movies like Saltburn, Barbie and I, Tonya.
"We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off," she admitted in a recent interview about working with her spouse, 34. "It’s all become one thing."
The Wolf of Wall Street alum previously opened up about why her union with Ackerley works so well despite her big Hollywood career. "He’s not trying to steal the spotlight, he’s not trying to wear fancy pants. He just wants to love you and support you," Robbie explained in an interview earlier this year. "I am so lucky. He likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff. He’s just the best."
The blonde beauty has also been candid about one day having a family with her man, but on her own terms. "I got married and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do," she made clear in a 2019 interview.
“It [makes] me really angry. How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?" Robbie added of the current state of the world. "Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having."
The A-lister and Ackerley had been close for quite some time before they took things to the next level. "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before,'" she gushed in a 2016 interview about their love story.
