Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Tom Ackerley

The Wolf of Wall Street alum previously opened up about why her union with Ackerley works so well despite her big Hollywood career. "He’s not trying to steal the spotlight, he’s not trying to wear fancy pants. He just wants to love you and support you," Robbie explained in an interview earlier this year. "I am so lucky. He likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff. He’s just the best."

The blonde beauty has also been candid about one day having a family with her man, but on her own terms. "I got married and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do," she made clear in a 2019 interview.