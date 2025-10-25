Why Did Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr Divorce? Inside the Ex-Couple's Saga

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr Married in January 1990

Source: MEGA Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr were married for four years.

Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr still have plenty to say about each other decades after their divorce. The ex-couple first met in 1983 when Arnold opened for her in Minneapolis. In 1989, Barr — who was still married to her first husband, Bill Pentland, at the time — hired him to be a writer on her eponymous ABC sitcom. Just four days after the comedian finalized her divorce from the motel clerk, Barr and Arnold exchanged vows in a house near Benedict Canyon on January 20, 1990. "We were crazy in love. Trust me. Roseanne filed for divorce at the end of the 1994 season. This memo addresses my presence at the end of year cast & crew photo. We got back together 10 days later," the True Lies actor reminisced in a January 2020 Instagram update. They held a second wedding ceremony on June 23, 1991.

Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr Worked Closely Together

Source: MEGA Tom Arnold said Roseanne Barr is 'not even close' to being his craziest ex-wife.

Throughout their four-year marriage, Arnold and Barr teamed up on and off the cameras. In 1993, they bought a property in Iowa and opened Roseanne and Tom's Big Food Diner nearby. They also costarred in the 1993 film The Woman Who Loved Elvis. According to reports, they were building a mansion near Eldon when they abandoned it after their split. The Sons of Anarchy star apparently donated the project to a local college afterward.

Roseanne Barr Filed for Divorce From Tom Arnold After 4 Years of Marriage

Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

In 1994, Barr filed for divorce from Arnold after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She also said in her petition for a restraining order, "I now realize that I have been a classic battered and abused wife. Throughout our marriage the respondent hit me, struck me, has thrown objects at me, pinched me and verbally abused me." According to the Chicago Tribune, the divorce papers listed the date of their separation as April 15, 1994 — the day they allegedly argued violently on the set of Roseanne. Months later, they closed their Iowa restaurant.

Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr Have Repeatedly Talked About Each Other After Their Divorce

Source: MEGA The ex-couple reflected on their marriage and split several times.

Tom Arnold Revealed the 'Worst Thing' Roseanne Barr Did

Source: MEGA Tom Arnold has also repeatedly blasted Roseanne Barr following their divorce.