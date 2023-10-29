Controversial Comedian: 5 of Roseanne Barr's Craziest Statements

Most recently, on October 19, Barr spoke with Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., where she alleged that people who do not support the former president are fascists.

"What I love about your dad is he is one funny guy! He is so hilarious, and I think that is part of why they hate him. They hate humor. They don't have any sense of humor about themselves — right there that is what a fascist is. Someone in power who has no ability to laugh at themselves, has no self-reflection; they look in the mirror and there is nothing there. If you can't laugh at yourself, you don't have a soul. Your dad laughs at himself and everyone else and he makes everyone laugh. He has the heart of the comedian, which is why we all love him because he's so funny!" she said during her chat with the former first son.