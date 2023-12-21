Tom Arnold Claims His Ex-Wife Roseanne Barr 'Hated' Donald Trump and 'Loved' Hilary Clinton in the '90s

Arnold, who was married to Barr from 1990 to 1994, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier in the week to share his and Barr's political history.

He wrote, "We hated David Duke. Loved Edwin Edwards. We supported Bill Clinton. Went to his Inauguration. LOVED Hillary Clinton. Had her in our home raising $ for Democrats." This statement showcases the couple's political leanings during their marriage.

Arnold also revealed an interesting tidbit about Barr's thoughts on Trump.

He tweeted, "Roseanne HATED Donald Trump. After we divorced, Trump told me I was lucky because she was disgusting. Life is strange." This sheds light on Barr's evolution from a left-wing political activist to a vocal supporter of the former president.