Tom Arnold Claims His Ex-Wife Roseanne Barr 'Hated' Donald Trump and 'Loved' Hilary Clinton in the '90s
Comedian and True Lies actor Tom Arnold has opened up about his ex-wife Roseanne Barr's political views, revealing that she previously "hated Donald Trump."
The revelation comes just days after Barr made headlines with her incomprehensible speech at a pro-Trump event.
Arnold, who was married to Barr from 1990 to 1994, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier in the week to share his and Barr's political history.
He wrote, "We hated David Duke. Loved Edwin Edwards. We supported Bill Clinton. Went to his Inauguration. LOVED Hillary Clinton. Had her in our home raising $ for Democrats." This statement showcases the couple's political leanings during their marriage.
Arnold also revealed an interesting tidbit about Barr's thoughts on Trump.
He tweeted, "Roseanne HATED Donald Trump. After we divorced, Trump told me I was lucky because she was disgusting. Life is strange." This sheds light on Barr's evolution from a left-wing political activist to a vocal supporter of the former president.
Barr was once known for her left-wing views and was a member of the Democratic Party for decades before her flip over to conservatism. She even became involved with the Green Party, seeking their presidential nomination in 2012.
This revelation from Arnold comes in the aftermath of Barr's headline-grabbing speech at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Ariz.
During the event, Barr delivered bizarre lines to a cheering crowd, exclaiming, "If we don’t stop these horrible communists. Do you hear me?"
Barr's speech took a strange turn when she shouted, "Stalinists! Communists! With a huge helping of Nazi fascists thrown in!" The audience responded with initial cheers, showing their agreement with her seemingly incoherent sentiments.
She followed it up with a call to action, saying, "Plus one caliphate. To replace every Christian democracy on Earth now! Occupy! Do you know that?!"
Barr's transformation into a MAGA influencer has been evident in recent years. Once known for her sitcom success, she has become a prominent figure in the pro-Trump movement.
She has embraced brash political takes and staunchly pro-Trump rhetoric while even appearing on Fox Nation, where she performed a stand-up special after a sixteen-year hiatus.
Despite a brief return to television in 2018, her sitcom was canceled due to a racist social media post she made.
As OK! previously reported, the comedian-turned-GOP mouthpiece recently made antisemitic statements insisting that "nobody died in the Holocaust" while also calling for "six million Jews" to "die right now."
"That’s the truth, and don’t you dare say anything against it, or you’ll be off YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and all the other ones because there’s such a thing as the truth and facts, and we have to stick to it," Barr said on Thei Vonn's "This Past Weekend" podcast.