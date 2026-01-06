or
Tom Brady and Alix Earle's Connection in St. Barths Was 'Flirty Fun' as Insider Reveals If They Hooked Up

Photo of Tom Brady and Alix Earle
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and Alix Earle's sultry night out in St. Barths was 'flirty fun,' but didn't result in a hookup, according to a source.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 7:32 p.m. ET

Alix Earle and Tom Brady may have gotten cozy during a night out in St. Barths, but that’s where it ended, according to sources.

The retired NFL star, 48, and TikTok influencer’s New Year's Eve interaction was “nothing more than flirty fun at a party,” a source told a news outlet on Monday, January 5, adding, “Tom and Alix talked, danced, and flirted on the dance floor, and that's where it ended. No hookup, no late-night rendezvous.”

Tom Brady and Alix Earle's Party Interaction Went Viral

Photo of Alix Earle and Tom Brady reportedly met for the first time on New Year's Eve.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle and Tom Brady reportedly met for the first time on New Year's Eve.

According to the insider, it was the “first time” the former football player and Dancing With the Stars alum, 25, had ever met.

The rumored couple first sparked speculation after a viral video showed newly single Earle getting cozy with the former athlete at a New Year’s Eve event on December 31. In the clip, they can be seen dancing as Brady’s hand rested on her backside, while another shot showed Earle leaning in to whisper something in his ear.

Fans Reacted to Tom Brady and Alix Earle's Rumored Romance

Photo of Fans weren't shy about sharing their reactions to Alix Earle and Tom Brady's rumored romance.
Source: @alixearle/Instagram

Fans weren't shy about sharing their reactions to Alix Earle and Tom Brady's rumored romance.

Fans were quick to share their opinions on the new couple, specifically pointing out their massive age gap.

"She was 6 years old when he had his first son," while another added, "I wonder if she calls him daddy."

"What happens in St. Barths stays in St. Barths,” a third chimed in.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle Announced Split From Braxton Berrios

Photo of Alix Earle announced her split from Braxton Berrios in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle announced her split from Braxton Berrios in December 2025.

Earle’s steamy night out with the football star came weeks after she announced her split from Braxton Berrios after over two years of dating.

“Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t got to see each other that often,” Earle said in a December 2025 TikTok video. “It’s just been really difficult for me.”

She continued, “I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place. A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs. I want him to have someone who can be there for him 24/7 and support him. He wasn’t really expecting that of me … I constantly felt guilty.”

Inside Tom Brady's Relationship History

Photo of Tom Brady was previously known for his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady was previously known for his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

Meanwhile, Brady has been romantically linked to Irina Shayk and Brooks Nader since his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

