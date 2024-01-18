Gisele Bündchen Admits She Gets 'Pushback' From Her Kids Over Parenting Decisions After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen has been co-parenting her two children — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — with her ex-husband, Tom Brady, but it's not without its challenges.
In an interview published on Wednesday, January 17, the model admitted her kids resist some of her rules and expectations now that they share their time between two households.
"'The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you’re going to do your life,'" she recalled advising her kids. "'If you’re not learning here and now, then when and with who?'"
"Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways," she explained. "But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."
Aside from the occasional co-parenting struggle, the mother-of-two has also had her personal life put under the microscope more than ever after her high-profile split from the football star. However, Bündchen is determined to stay positive and not to let the gossip bother her.
"I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business," she shared. "It’s really their business that they’re trying to project onto me. If I’m going to be affected by that, I’m never going to live my truth."
The 43-year-old also shared a bit of advice she's kept close to her heart from a former friend of hers in Costa Rica who has since passed away.
"He said to me, 'Gisele, when the blame or the praise of millions of people doesn’t faze you, then you are free,'" she said. "When you’re trying to be this person who tries to please and tries to be accepted and tries to get that from the outside world, you’re never going to be truly who you are."
As OK! previously reported, Bündchen and Brady confirmed their divorce had been finalized in October 2022.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she wrote to her Instagram at the time. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," she concluded.
Gisele spoke with Harper's Bazaar about co-parenting.