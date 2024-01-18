Gisele Bündchen Admits She Gets 'Pushback' From Her Kids Over Parenting Decisions After Tom Brady Divorce

The 43-year-old also shared a bit of advice she's kept close to her heart from a former friend of hers in Costa Rica who has since passed away.

"He said to me, 'Gisele, when the blame or the praise of millions of people doesn’t faze you, then you are free,'" she said. "When you’re trying to be this person who tries to please and tries to be accepted and tries to get that from the outside world, you’re never going to be truly who you are."

