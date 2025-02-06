or
It's a Boy! Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente's New Baby Shares Unique Name Theme With His Siblings

Photo of Gisele Bündchen
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen is a mother to three children.

By:

Feb. 6 2025, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are proud parents to a baby boy!

Although it hasn't been announced what the sweet new addition's first name is, according to a source, his middle name is River.

gisele bundchen joaquim valente baby boy unique name theme siblings
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen has been linked to Joaquim Valente since 2023.

The mother-of-three also shares daughter Vivian Lake, 12, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, with ex-husband Tom Brady, 47.

While Benjamin's middle name is not technically spelled "rain," the 44-year-old supermodel appeared to continue a cute tradition of giving her kiddos water-themed middle names.

busy tom brady being great parent challenge gisele bundchen divorce
Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen shares daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein with ex Tom Brady.

It was announced Bündchen had given birth to her third child on Wednesday, February 5, but it is unclear what day she actually welcomed her new bundle of joy.

As OK! previously reported, the model and the jui-jitsu instructor were confirmed to be expecting in October 2024.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source said at the time.

Bündchen was already "several months along" at the time of the announcement and was reportedly planning a "planning a home birth," per insiders familiar with the family.

"She’s excited about the baby and feels good," a separate source noted.

gisele bundchen joaquim valente baby boy unique name theme siblings
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy was confirmed in October 2024.

Bündchen and Valente are believed to have begun dating in June 2023 — roughly eight months after her divorce from Brady was finalized. However, rumors of infidelity swirled since her friendship with the martial arts instructor dates back to 2021, when they met on a photoshoot for Dust.

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," she said in a March 2024 interview. "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."

gisele bundchen joaquim valentes relationship timeline
Source: @valentebrothers/Instagram; MEGA

Joaquim Valente is a jui-jitsu instructor.

Despite the rumors, another source spilled she was "secure and happy" and "doesn't have time to dwell on the negatives out there."

"It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim," a second insider shared. "They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public."

The sources spoke with People about Bündchen and Valente's baby name.

