It's a Boy! Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente's New Baby Shares Unique Name Theme With His Siblings
Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are proud parents to a baby boy!
Although it hasn't been announced what the sweet new addition's first name is, according to a source, his middle name is River.
The mother-of-three also shares daughter Vivian Lake, 12, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, with ex-husband Tom Brady, 47.
While Benjamin's middle name is not technically spelled "rain," the 44-year-old supermodel appeared to continue a cute tradition of giving her kiddos water-themed middle names.
It was announced Bündchen had given birth to her third child on Wednesday, February 5, but it is unclear what day she actually welcomed her new bundle of joy.
As OK! previously reported, the model and the jui-jitsu instructor were confirmed to be expecting in October 2024.
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source said at the time.
Bündchen was already "several months along" at the time of the announcement and was reportedly planning a "planning a home birth," per insiders familiar with the family.
"She’s excited about the baby and feels good," a separate source noted.
Bündchen and Valente are believed to have begun dating in June 2023 — roughly eight months after her divorce from Brady was finalized. However, rumors of infidelity swirled since her friendship with the martial arts instructor dates back to 2021, when they met on a photoshoot for Dust.
"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," she said in a March 2024 interview. "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."
Despite the rumors, another source spilled she was "secure and happy" and "doesn't have time to dwell on the negatives out there."
"It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim," a second insider shared. "They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public."
