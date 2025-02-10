Tom Brady Trolls Kevin Hart Over His Height During Super Bowl Broadcast Months After Comedian's Diabolical Roast
What goes around comes around. Tom Brady got payback over Kevin Hart's brutal Netflix roast during this year's Super Bowl.
Brady was anchoring for Fox Sports as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, February 9, when he took a subtle jab at the comedian — who had been in attendance at the big game.
"Kevin Hart’s here?" the retired legendary quarterback asked his co-commentator Kevin Burkhardt at one point during the matchup.
Trolling the 5-foot-five funny man, Brady asked: "How do the cameras find Kevin Hart?"
Responding to the former New England Patriots star's joke, Burhardt chuckled, "Well, it depends on the day, I guess."
Ensuring viewers didn't think Brady's dig came from any unresolved hard feelings, Brady clarified, "Kevin, I love you. You took so many shots at me in May. I’m coming right back at you."
Hart, a Philadelphia, Penn., native, was among fans rooting for the Eagles as they conquered the back-to-back Super Bowl champions 40-22.
Ahead of the sporting event, the 45-year-old took to Instagram with a photo of his family decked out in Eagles gear.
"The 🦅 Has landed….. The Harts are here and ready to FLY!!!!! This family bleeds green damn it!!!!!! With the exception of a Baltimore native 😂😂😂 …. But today @enikohart flys with us!!!!!!!" he declared in reference to his wife, Eniko Hart, whom he tied the knot with in 2016.
"LET'S GOOOOOOOO EAGLES!!!!!!" Kevin exclaimed.
Kevin previously annihilated Tom during Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady — a record-breaking three-hour comedy special hosted by the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor in May 2024.
The Central Intelligence star showed no limits while on stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last year, as he even busted Tom's chops over his high-profile 2022 divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
"Gisele gave you an ultimatum," Kevin said during the comedy special. "She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it."
The Lift actor additionally mocked Tom over his former spouse's new relationship with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, whom she welcomed a baby boy with earlier this month.
"You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach," Kevin quipped of the model's romance with her jiu-jitsu instructor. "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"
One of his other jokes about Gisele included him stating: "You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back,"
Bridget Moynahan, the mother of Tom's eldest child, Jack, 17, was even mentioned during the roast.
"But seriously, Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough," Kevin joked regarding Tom and Bridget's split in 2006.