Kevin Hart Thinks Tom Brady Roast Was 'Necessary' But Understands Athlete's Regrets About Comedy Special

"When he says he regretted doing it … I think he’s saying, 'I could have tapered it a little differently, or [had] a conversation pre-, of like, 'Guys, let’s go and do this, but let’s not touch this or this,'" Hart explained to Bleacher Report in reference to Brady feeling unhappy with the affect the jokes had on his kids: Jack, 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

"The idea of going all in and just saying, 'I don’t care, because I know the world would love to see me being on the receiving end of s--- because I’m Tom Brady, and I’ve been at the highest stage all my life,' I think it was that," Hart — who hosted the live Netflix roast on Sunday, May 5 — said of the former New England Patriots star.