'I Have No Interest in Tom Brady': Chelsea Handler Thinks Football Star Is a 'Total Dud' Amid Alix Earle Romance Rumors
Jan. 12 2026, Updated 8:09 a.m. ET
Chelsea Handler isn’t holding back when it comes to the latest Tom Brady dating chatter.
The comedian addressed rumors linking the former NFL quarterback to influencer Alix Earle during the Wednesday, January 7 episode of “Page Six Radio.” When asked about the viral video showing the pair getting cozy, Handler made it clear she wasn’t impressed.
“Yes, I saw that picture,” Handler confirmed, before reacting to the moment that sparked the buzz — including the now-talked-about back rub.
“I, I have no interest in Tom Brady. I don't find him dynamic, hot, interesting or fun. I find him so boring. He's a total dud, I couldn't. I mean, so I don't have any thoughts, and I don't really know that enough about Alix Earle. So, I don't care,” she exclaimed.
Host Danny Murphy jumped in, describing Earle as a “pretty girl in her 20s,” before questioning the situation himself.
“Why are you rubbing this man’s back, who just likes posting selfies on Instagram?” he said.
Handler followed up with another blunt take, adding, “It’s nice for men like that to just have s-- whenever they want with whomever they want. Huh?”
As OK! previously reported, the speculation began after footage surfaced showing Brady and Earle ringing in 2026 together while vacationing in St. Barths. The two were spotted chatting and dancing during a New Year’s Eve celebration.
“Alix and Tom were together the entire night on New Year’s Eve partying at a party hosted by Palm Tree Crew in St. Barths,” a source told Us Weekly. “They met through mutual friends who were also in St. Barths and had an instant connection. There was a lot of chemistry between them.”
- Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Keeping Things Light as His Priorities Are 'His Kids and Career'
- Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Are 'Already at the Point Where They Don’t Like Being Apart' as Romance Gets Serious
- Tom Brady Unbothered by Irina Shayk Packing on the PDA With Ex Bradley Cooper: 'It's Really None of His Business'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The insider noted that while Earle was “really into hanging out” with the 48-year-old athlete, she isn't looking for her next boyfriend.
“It’s nothing serious between her and Tom,” the source said. “They were together laughing, dancing and partying, enjoying themselves.”
Another source also downplayed the interaction, insisting it was simply “flirty fun.”
“Tom and Alix talked, danced, and flirted on the dance floor, and that's where it ended. No hookup, no late-night rendezvous,” they explained.
According to the insider, it was also the “first time” Brady and the 25-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum had ever met.
Meanwhile, a separate source claimed Brady may already be turned off by Earle’s dating style — particularly her strong social media presence and openness about her personal life.
The insider said Brady prefers to keep things quiet and private, and the viral clips from that night aren’t something he wants following him.
“Tom values discretion above everything else,” a source close to Brady told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “He’s already suspicious about how these videos of him and Alix leaked. That’s a huge red flag. He’s not interested in a girlfriend who broadcasts every detail of her life.”
Another industry insider echoed that concern, saying Brady’s time in the spotlight has made him cautious.
“Tom’s learned who to trust after decades in the public eye,” a Hollywood manager said. “He’s already thinking about privacy and discretion, and Alix’s social media habits are sending warning signals. This isn’t the first time Hollywood has watched someone get too excited around him, and he’s not repeating that mistake.”
“Everyone in his circle is buzzing about how Alix is way too thirsty. Tom’s team is already quietly making it clear: he’s not ready to be anyone’s social media story,” another source spilled.