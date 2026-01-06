Tom Brady 'Not Interested in a Girlfriend Who Broadcasts Every Detail of Her Life' After Alix Earle Video Goes Viral: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady may be pumping the brakes when it comes to Alix Earle. The NFL legend, who rang in New Year’s Eve with the influencer-model in St. Barths, is reportedly turned off by Earle’s approach to dating — especially her constant presence on social media and willingness to share every moment of her personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tom Brady reportedly values 'privacy' above all else when dating.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source, Brady prefers to keep things private and low-key, and the viral clips circulating from the night isn't something he wants to be a part of. “Tom values discretion above everything else,” a source close to Brady told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “He’s already suspicious about how these videos of him and Alix leaked. That’s a huge red flag. He’s not interested in a girlfriend who broadcasts every detail of her life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Another industry insider echoed those concerns, saying Brady’s past experiences have made him extra cautious. “Tom’s learned who to trust after decades in the public eye,” a Hollywood manager said. “He’s already thinking about privacy and discretion, and Alix’s social media habits are sending warning signals. This isn’t the first time Hollywood has watched someone get too excited around him, and he’s not repeating that mistake.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tom Brady was seen flirting with Alix Earle on New Year's Eve.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources point out this isn’t a new pattern for the former quarterback. Brady was previously rumored to have passed on Kim Kardashian for similar reasons. Since his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, he’s been linked to Irina Shayk and Brooks Nader, though nothing serious has stuck. Insiders also claim Earle was the one who posted clips from the night, which showed her openly flirting — looking Brady up and down, glancing over her shoulder and getting touchy while dancing. The behavior reportedly didn’t sit well with Brady or those closest to him.

Article continues below advertisement

“Everyone in his circle is buzzing about how Alix is way too thirsty. Tom’s team is already quietly making it clear: he’s not ready to be anyone’s social media story,” another source spilled.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sources said Tom Brady prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the New Year’s festivities, Brady was later seen aboard a yacht with Leonardo DiCaprio and bikini-clad model Vittoria Ceretti. According to a source, “Alix Earle wasn’t invited to join them.”

Article continues below advertisement

Still, another insider attempted to downplay the situation altogether, insisting the interaction was brief and harmless. The source noted it was the “first time” Brady and the Dancing With the Stars alum, 25, had ever met, describing it as nothing more than “flirty fun." “Tom and Alix talked, danced, and flirted on the dance floor, and that's where it ended. No hookup, no late-night rendezvous,” the insider told TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Alix Earle recently confirmed her breakup from Braxton Berrios.

Article continues below advertisement

Earle’s headline-making night out came just weeks after she confirmed her breakup from NFL player Braxton Berrios following more than two years together. “Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t got to see each other that often,” Earle shared in a December 2025 TikTok video. “It’s just been really difficult for me.”