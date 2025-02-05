or
Gisele Bündchen Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 — Her First With Partner Joaquim Valente

Source: @gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bundchen gave birth to baby No. 3 — her first with partner Joaquim Valente.

By:

Feb. 5 2025, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen is now a mom-of-three!

According to a news outlet, the 44-year-old model welcomed her third baby, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

No details about the sex and the name of the baby have been revealed yet.

Bündchen shares daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15, with ex-husband Tom Brady, 47.

Source: @gisele/Instagram

The model welcomed her third kid.

In October 2024, the news was revealed that the catwalk queen was growing her family.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source said in a statement.

After the news was made public, a source said the Brazil native is “excited to embrace this new chapter openly.”

Bündchen “received many positive messages and congratulations,” said the insider, adding that she “wanted to keep it private for as long as she could, doing so was starting to be a challenge.”

Source: @gisele/Instagram

The star showed off her baby bump in this photo (above) last year.

Bündchen has showed off her growing bump on social media prior to giving birth.

On January 29, she appeared carefree as she walked on the beach in a skimpy bathing suit.

"Happiness is an inside job. Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live. 🙏," she wrote.

MORE ON:
Gisele Bündchen

Source: @gisele/Instagram

The catwalk queen recently posted a video in which she showed off her bump.

As OK! previously reported, Bündchen seems in a great place with her man.

While talking to The New York Times, she gushed about her romance.

“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent," she explained of how this relationship differs from her last one.

She also addressed rumors she cheated on Brady with Valente.

“That is a lie,” she said, noting that many women who “have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship… are labeled as being unfaithful.”

Source: MEGA

The new couple is reportedly 'happy for this new chapter in their life.'

Bündchen seems to have cut off the noise and is living her life on her own terms.

“They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year,” an insider noted of how their romance progressed. “She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth.”

TMZ reported on the birth.

