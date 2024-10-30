or
Tom Brady Is Feeling 'Upset' and 'Stung' After Finding Out About Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy 'Very Recently'

Composite photo of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy was a 'hard pill to swallow' for Tom Brady.

By:

Oct. 30 2024, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

The G.O.A.T. is apparently having a rough time after hearing about ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy.

According to a source, despite their marriage ending two years ago, Tom Brady, 47, was not happy to find out that the model, 44, and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente are expecting their first child.

tom brady upset stung finding out ex gisele bundchen pregnancy
Source: MEGA

According to a source, Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy was 'never something Tom Brady ever thought was going to happen.'

"Finding out Gisele was pregnant stung," an insider spilled to Daily Mail. "Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time. There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset. It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen. But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be OK."

The source noted the pregnancy should help Brady finally get over their 2022 split.

"He has to move on and with her pregnant, she has definitely moved on, so he can't be upset about it anymore. It is out of his control, out of his hands. He is not letting it get to him anymore," they shared.

The insider pointed out how Bündchen has always "accepted and loved" Brady’s son Jack with Bridget Moynahan and the former Patriots player plans to do the same with the brood’s new addition.

tom brady upset stung finding out ex gisele bundchen pregnancy
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady puts his kids 'first and that’s all that matters' when it comes to his relationship with ex Gisele Bündchen.

"Back in the day, when they started to fall in love, she accepted and loved his son that he already had, so he is going to give the same respect to her future child," the insider said. "At the end of the day, everyone is still family."

Though Brady and Bündchen co-parent kids Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, another source added that they have little communication.

Page Six recently spoke to a "well placed Miami source," who claimed, “Tom only found out that Gisele was pregnant very recently.”

“I think they talk when they have to,” the confidante dished. “Tom does his best for the kids and puts them first and that’s all that matters — he’s trying his best.”

tom brady cryptic gisele bundchen pregnant
Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Some people thought Tom Brady's message was interesting given the timing of his ex's news.

After the news broke about Bündchen’s bun in the oven, Brady made a cryptic post on social media, which many thought was related to the announcement.

Brady uploaded a photo of the sunset to his Instagram Story along with The Chicks' cover of the Fleetwood Mac song "Landslide."

tom brady upset stung finding out ex gisele bundchen pregnancy
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen and boyfriend Joaquim Valente are expecting their first child together.

"Oh mirror in the sky, what is love?" the NFL star penned alongside three heart emojis.

In response to the post, one person penned, "Tom Brady in his feelings posting The Chicks of all artists is not something on my 2024 bingo card," while another added, "Not Tom Brady posting The Chicks cover of ‘Landslide’ after news broke that Gisele Bündchen is having a baby with her hot jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend."

