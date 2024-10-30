Tom Brady Is Feeling 'Upset' and 'Stung' After Finding Out About Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy 'Very Recently'

"Finding out Gisele was pregnant stung," an insider spilled to Daily Mail. "Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time. There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset. It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen. But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be OK."

The source noted the pregnancy should help Brady finally get over their 2022 split.