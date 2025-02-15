Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Have Been 'Loving Getting to Know Their Newborn': 'It's Been a Wonderful Time'
Gisele Bündchen and her partner, Joaquim Valente, seem to be in love with their little one.
“The delivery went perfectly,” an insider dished about the newborn, who was born in early February. “She has been resting up, with Joaquim right by her side, helping out 24/7. They’re loving getting to know their newborn. It’s been a wonderful time.”
"He’s going to be a wonderful father,” insisted the insider. “Gisele adores Joaquim and can tell already that he’s taken to the dad role like a natural.”
As OK! previously reported, the pair welcomed their little one on February 5. Although the baby's new name has yet to be revealed, a source said his middle name is River.
The mother-of-three, who also shares daughter Vivian Lake, 12, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, with ex-husband Tom Brady, 47, appeared to continue the tradition of giving her kiddos water-themed middle names.
In October 2024, the news was revealed that the catwalk queen was growing her family.
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source said in a statement.
After the news was made public, a source said the Brazil native is “excited to embrace this new chapter openly.”
Bündchen “received many positive messages and congratulations,” said the insider, adding that she “wanted to keep it private for as long as she could, doing so was starting to be a challenge.”
Bündchen and Valente reportedly started dating in June 2023 — roughly eight months after her divorce from Brady was finalized. Though infidelity rumors swirled, she swiftly shut them down.
"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," she said in a March 2024 interview. "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."
Additionally, the star's ex Brady has been nothing but supportive of her new journey.
“Among the first to congratulate the new parents? Tom. That means a lot to Gisele,” said the insider. “She’s so relieved that they’ve established a peaceful coparenting dynamic and that there are no hard feelings.”
