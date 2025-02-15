Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Have Been 'Loving Getting to Know Their Newborn': 'It's Been a Wonderful Time'

In October 2024, the news was revealed that the catwalk queen was growing her family.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source said in a statement.

After the news was made public, a source said the Brazil native is “excited to embrace this new chapter openly.”

Bündchen “received many positive messages and congratulations,” said the insider, adding that she “wanted to keep it private for as long as she could, doing so was starting to be a challenge.”