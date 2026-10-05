Tom Brady Shows off Rare $300,000 Rolex Daytona Before Rams Snap Losing Streak in 24-20 Win vs. Eagles
Oct. 5 2026, Published 8:01 a.m. ET
Tom Brady showed off a rare Rolex worth around $300,000 before taking his seat in the Fox broadcast booth for the Rams-Eagles game.
Brady posted a close-up of the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Orange Sapphire” to his Instagram Story on Saturday, one day before calling the game alongside Kevin Burkhardt.
The striking piece features a black chronograph dial, orange sapphire hour markers, a bezel set with baguette-cut orange sapphires, and a black rubber bracelet.
“Almost time!!! rams at eagles @nflonfox LGF tomorrow 1 pm,” he captioned the post.
The model does not appear in Rolex’s standard catalog, making its exact market value difficult to determine.
Several retailers, however, have listed similar versions for roughly $290,000 to $325,000.
Tom Brady Ran Into a Microphone Issue During the Rams-Eagles Game
Brady’s pregame post also appeared to offer a glimpse at how seriously he takes his broadcasting preparation.
While calling the game alongside Burkhardt, the NFL legend accidentally dropped his research board onto the talkback button, creating a technical issue during the broadcast.
“Do you want to fess up the mic issue?” Burkhardt asked.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brady had no choice but to admit that he was responsible.
“Okay. My fault. I have this big clunky board which I have all this information about what I want to say all day,” he said. “And I dropped it on the talkback button."
The mishap apparently left Brady wondering why he could not hear the rest of the booth.
“And I'm sitting here going, ‘God, I can't hear anyone. You guys.’ And it's my fault the whole time,” he added.
The moment gave viewers a funny look at what goes on behind the scenes during a live NFL broadcast.
Richie Zyontz Previously Discussed Tom Brady’s Broadcast Preparation
Brady is in his third season as an NFL broadcaster for Fox.
Earlier this year, the network's lead producer Richie Zyontz discussed the Super Bowl champion’s development as a broadcaster and his preparation for games.
“Tom overprepared last year because he had so much to say,” Zyontz said.
“Starting a thought is a lot easier than finishing a thought," he added.
He also stated Brady had worked on determining which information belonged in the broadcast and what could be left out.
The former quarterback's broadcast came as the Rams defeated the Eagles 24-20 after overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit.
The victory snapped Los Angeles’ four-game losing streak against Philadelphia.