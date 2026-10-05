Tom Brady Shows off Rare $300,000 Rolex Daytona Before Rams Snap Losing Streak in 24-20 Win vs. Eagles

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Tom Brady showed off a rare Rolex worth around $300,000 before taking his seat in the Fox broadcast booth for the Rams-Eagles game. Brady posted a close-up of the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Orange Sapphire” to his Instagram Story on Saturday, one day before calling the game alongside Kevin Burkhardt. The striking piece features a black chronograph dial, orange sapphire hour markers, a bezel set with baguette-cut orange sapphires, and a black rubber bracelet. “Almost time!!! rams at eagles @nflonfox LGF tomorrow 1 pm,” he captioned the post.

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Source: @TOMBRADY/INSTAGRAM The watch is estimated to cost between $290,000 and $325,000.

The model does not appear in Rolex’s standard catalog, making its exact market value difficult to determine. Several retailers, however, have listed similar versions for roughly $290,000 to $325,000.

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Tom Brady Ran Into a Microphone Issue During the Rams-Eagles Game

Source: MEGA Tom Brady shared a close-up look at his orange sapphire Rolex.

Brady’s pregame post also appeared to offer a glimpse at how seriously he takes his broadcasting preparation. While calling the game alongside Burkhardt, the NFL legend accidentally dropped his research board onto the talkback button, creating a technical issue during the broadcast. “Do you want to fess up the mic issue?” Burkhardt asked.

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Source: MEGA Tom Brady’s broadcast prep included a big clunky board.

Brady had no choice but to admit that he was responsible. “Okay. My fault. I have this big clunky board which I have all this information about what I want to say all day,” he said. “And I dropped it on the talkback button." The mishap apparently left Brady wondering why he could not hear the rest of the booth. “And I'm sitting here going, ‘God, I can't hear anyone. You guys.’ And it's my fault the whole time,” he added. The moment gave viewers a funny look at what goes on behind the scenes during a live NFL broadcast.

Richie Zyontz Previously Discussed Tom Brady’s Broadcast Preparation

Source: MEGA Rams defeated the Eagles 24-20 after overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit.