NEWS Tom Brady Says He 'Got a Call From the FCC' After On-Air Flub Source: MEGA Tom Brady joked that he 'got a call from the FCC' after his colorful commentary went viral during a Fox NFL broadcast. Taylor Camp Sept. 29 2026, Published 10:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady apparently heard from the Federal Communications Commission after getting a little too comfortable in the broadcast booth. The former NFL quarterback revealed in an Instagram post that he "got a call from the FCC" after using some colorful language while calling the Dallas Cowboys' 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders for Fox on September 20. Brady, 49, didn't appear too concerned about the situation, joking in his caption, "More miss pissles and a few provolones with cheese no doubt coming up this year...yes, I meant miss pissles, I got a call from the FCC."

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady's Call Quickly Went Viral

Source: NFL ON FOX Tom Brady went viral after describing Dak Prescott's pass to CeeDee Lamb as a 'p--- missile.'

Brady's memorable moment came in the fourth quarter when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb on a 35-yard pass. The seven-time Super Bowl champion excitedly described Prescott's throw as an "absolute p--- missile," a phrase that quickly took off on social media. Brady later explained the colorful description was a term he and his teammates used during his playing days for a particularly impressive throw.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady Also Cursed Jayden Daniels' Injury

Source: MEGA The former quarterback also accidentally cursed while reacting to a replay.

That wasn't Brady's only slip up during the Cowboys-Commanders broadcast. Earlier in the game, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome elbow injury. When Fox showed a slow-motion replay, Brady could be heard reacting, "Oh s---," before immediately catching himself and saying, "Excuse me." Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow on the play, though Washington general manager Adam Peters later said the quarterback was not expected to need surgery.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady Admits He's 'Kind of Embarrassed'

Source: MEGA Tom Brady later admitted he was 'kind of embarrassed' by his language.

Brady addressed his increasingly colorful vocabulary during a subsequent "#AskTom" segment for Fox Sports. "I'm actually kind of embarrassed," he admitted, joking that his swear jar at home was filling up. Brady also acknowledged that some viewers probably weren't thrilled with his language, specifically joking about the "grandmas at home" listening to the broadcast. He apologized and vowed, "I'm going to fix that." His latest Instagram caption, however, suggests he's still having some fun with the viral moment.

Tom Brady Is in His Third Season With Fox

Source: MEGA The seven-time Super Bowl champion is currently in his third season as Fox's lead NFL analyst.