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Tom Brady Says He 'Got a Call From the FCC' After On-Air Flub

Image of Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady joked that he 'got a call from the FCC' after his colorful commentary went viral during a Fox NFL broadcast.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 10:17 p.m. ET

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Tom Brady apparently heard from the Federal Communications Commission after getting a little too comfortable in the broadcast booth.

The former NFL quarterback revealed in an Instagram post that he "got a call from the FCC" after using some colorful language while calling the Dallas Cowboys' 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders for Fox on September 20.

Brady, 49, didn't appear too concerned about the situation, joking in his caption, "More miss pissles and a few provolones with cheese no doubt coming up this year...yes, I meant miss pissles, I got a call from the FCC."

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Tom Brady's Call Quickly Went Viral

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Image of Tom Brady went viral after describing Dak Prescott's pass to CeeDee Lamb as a 'p--- missile.'
Source: NFL ON FOX

Tom Brady went viral after describing Dak Prescott's pass to CeeDee Lamb as a 'p--- missile.'

Brady's memorable moment came in the fourth quarter when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb on a 35-yard pass.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion excitedly described Prescott's throw as an "absolute p--- missile," a phrase that quickly took off on social media.

Brady later explained the colorful description was a term he and his teammates used during his playing days for a particularly impressive throw.

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Tom Brady Also Cursed Jayden Daniels' Injury

Image of The former quarterback also accidentally cursed while reacting to a replay.
Source: MEGA

The former quarterback also accidentally cursed while reacting to a replay.

That wasn't Brady's only slip up during the Cowboys-Commanders broadcast.

Earlier in the game, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome elbow injury. When Fox showed a slow-motion replay, Brady could be heard reacting, "Oh s---," before immediately catching himself and saying, "Excuse me."

Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow on the play, though Washington general manager Adam Peters later said the quarterback was not expected to need surgery.

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Tom Brady Admits He's 'Kind of Embarrassed'

Image of Tom Brady later admitted he was 'kind of embarrassed' by his language.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady later admitted he was 'kind of embarrassed' by his language.

Brady addressed his increasingly colorful vocabulary during a subsequent "#AskTom" segment for Fox Sports.

"I'm actually kind of embarrassed," he admitted, joking that his swear jar at home was filling up.

Brady also acknowledged that some viewers probably weren't thrilled with his language, specifically joking about the "grandmas at home" listening to the broadcast. He apologized and vowed, "I'm going to fix that."

His latest Instagram caption, however, suggests he's still having some fun with the viral moment.

Tom Brady Is in His Third Season With Fox

Image of The seven-time Super Bowl champion is currently in his third season as Fox's lead NFL analyst.
Source: MEGA

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is currently in his third season as Fox's lead NFL analyst.

Brady is now in his third season as Fox's lead NFL analyst after officially beginning his broadcast career in 2024.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback signed a 10-year deal with the network following his legendary playing career. He works alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt on Fox's top NFL broadcast team.

Brady has faced plenty of scrutiny since making the transition from the field to the booth, but he has repeatedly emphasized his desire to improve as a broadcaster.

Judging by his joke about "miss pissles," however, the NFL legend isn't taking his latest broadcasting mishap too seriously.

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