Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Fuel Dating Rumors as They Celebrate Actress' Birthday With Helicopter Ride and Dinner in London
Tom Cruise gave Ana de Armas the five-star treatment for her 37th birthday.
One day prior to her special day, the actor was seen flying the brunette beauty around on a helicopter ride in London.
For the Tuesday, April 29, outing, the pair were both dressed casual, with de Armas in a cream long-sleeve top, light blue shorts, sneakers and sunglasses, while Cruise, 62, donned a tight navy blue T-shirt and dark jeans.
The Knives Out star's two dogs were also in tow.
On the night of her April 30 birthday, a news outlet claimed they dined at KOL in London together.
Rumors of a potential romance between the movie stars first popped up when they were seen having dinner together on Valentine's Day — though at the time, it was reported they were "discussing potential collaborations down the line" and "appeared to have no romantic connection."
The star's respective agents were at the meal as well.
A few days later, the actress made it clear she was still going strong with her boyfriend, Manuel Anido Cuesta, as they linked arms while walking around Madrid, Spain. While the Blonde lead hasn't commented on their romance, dating rumors first popped up in November 2024.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Mission: Impossible alum and de Armas weren't seen together again until April 13, when the dad-of-three gave de Armas a helicopter ride from Spain to London.
It's unclear if de Armas is still with Cuesta, but prior to hitting it off, she was in a highly scrutinized relationship with Deep Water costar Ben Affleck, 52.
The couple dated for about a year before splitting in 2021, and one year after the breakup, the Ballerina star admitted receiving so much attention over their relationship was "horrible."
In fact, the experience was "one of the reasons why I left L.A.," de Armas confessed to Elle.
"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,'" she explained. "It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. [In Los Angeles] it’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious."
In 2021, an insider claimed de Armas was the one who ended things, as "their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."
"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," a separate source insisted. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there."
Page Six reported on de Armas' birthday celebration with Cruise.