Tom Cruise Is 'Very Pleased' to 'Have Found Someone Who Can Keep Pace With His Lifestyle' as New Romance With Elsina Khayrova Blossoms

"Tom never gave up hope he’d find the right match," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "The official version he likes to tell is that he just wanted to take his time, but in truth, he had some setbacks and some rejections that bruised his ego."

"He’s very pleased to have found someone who can keep pace with his lifestyle," the insider added of the 36-year-old. "Elsina is very high-energy, and she’s there for Tom at the end of a long day."