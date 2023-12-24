Tom Cruise Is 'Very Pleased' to 'Have Found Someone Who Can Keep Pace With His Lifestyle' as New Romance With Elsina Khayrova Blossoms
Tom Cruise's blooming romance with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova is going better than expected.
The Mission Impossible star has a history of marital struggles. He wed his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1987, before tying the knot with his second wife, Nicole Kidman, in 1990. And while he thought he'd found his forever when he said "I Do" to Katie Holmes in 2006, they divorced six years later.
"Tom never gave up hope he’d find the right match," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "The official version he likes to tell is that he just wanted to take his time, but in truth, he had some setbacks and some rejections that bruised his ego."
"He’s very pleased to have found someone who can keep pace with his lifestyle," the insider added of the 36-year-old. "Elsina is very high-energy, and she’s there for Tom at the end of a long day."
"Elsina’s very cultured and hugely intellectual," the insider explained. "Tom’s been learning a lot about Eastern European culture and history from her. He finds it fascinating."
"Tom treats Elsina to the best of the best, showering her with jewelry and other gifts like fine artwork or tickets to the opera," they continued. "He’s been working overtime to impress Elsina."
"Being wooed by the world’s biggest movie star is a fairy tale come true for Elsina," the insider noted. "She’s having an absolute blast with Tom."
As OK! previously reported, Cruise was spotted cozying up with Khayrova — who was formerly married to diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov — at a party in London earlier this month.
"They were inseparable, clearly a couple," a guest said of Cruise and Khayrova. "He seemed to be besotted with her."
"Cruise was very friendly – he kept being asked for pictures and politely declining," the guest continued. "Eventually, the DJ had to make an announcement in Russian that Mr. Cruise didn't want any photos."
"He spent most the night dancing with Ms. Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women," revealed the source.
