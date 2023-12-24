OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tom Cruise
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Cruise Is 'Very Pleased' to 'Have Found Someone Who Can Keep Pace With His Lifestyle' as New Romance With Elsina Khayrova Blossoms

tom cruise pleased found someone keep pace lifestyle elsina khayrovapp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 24 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tom Cruise's blooming romance with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova is going better than expected.

The Mission Impossible star has a history of marital struggles. He wed his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1987, before tying the knot with his second wife, Nicole Kidman, in 1990. And while he thought he'd found his forever when he said "I Do" to Katie Holmes in 2006, they divorced six years later.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise pleased found someone keep pace lifestyle elsina khayrova
Source: mega

Tom Cruise has been married three times.

"Tom never gave up hope he’d find the right match," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "The official version he likes to tell is that he just wanted to take his time, but in truth, he had some setbacks and some rejections that bruised his ego."

"He’s very pleased to have found someone who can keep pace with his lifestyle," the insider added of the 36-year-old. "Elsina is very high-energy, and she’s there for Tom at the end of a long day."

Article continues below advertisement
wed his first wife mimi rogers in before tying the knot with his second wife nicole kidman in and while he thought hed found his forever when he said i do with katie holmes in they divor
Source: mega

Tom Cruise was spotted at a party in London with Elsina Khayrova earlier this month.

"Elsina’s very cultured and hugely intellectual," the insider explained. "Tom’s been learning a lot about Eastern European culture and history from her. He finds it fascinating."

"Tom treats Elsina to the best of the best, showering her with jewelry and other gifts like fine artwork or tickets to the opera," they continued. "He’s been working overtime to impress Elsina."

Article continues below advertisement
tomcruise
Source: mega

A source spilled Khayrova thinks Cruise is a 'dream come true.'

MORE ON:
Tom Cruise

"Being wooed by the world’s biggest movie star is a fairy tale come true for Elsina," the insider noted. "She’s having an absolute blast with Tom."

As OK! previously reported, Cruise was spotted cozying up with Khayrova — who was formerly married to diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov — at a party in London earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise
Source: mega

Cruise is doing everything he can to impress Khayrova.

"They were inseparable, clearly a couple," a guest said of Cruise and Khayrova. "He seemed to be besotted with her."

"Cruise was very friendly – he kept being asked for pictures and politely declining," the guest continued. "Eventually, the DJ had to make an announcement in Russian that Mr. Cruise didn't want any photos."

"He spent most the night dancing with Ms. Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women," revealed the source.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The insider spoke with Life & Style about Cruise and Khayrova's budding relationship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.