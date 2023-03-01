Tom Cruise Obsessed With 'Staying Under The Radar,' Skeptical Of Anyone 'Outside His Scientology Clique'
Tom Cruise may love attention when he's on the big screen, but a source claimed that after years of being the butt of the joke, he has no interest in living in the limelight anymore.
And though the actor is trying "to charm" his colleagues at industry events in hopes of securing an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, the source noted "he's hard to pin down after the party's over."
The insider disclosed to Radar that many "people throw themselves" at the A-Lister, 60, in hopes of forming a friendship, but "he's skeptical of anyone outside his Scientology clique."
"Tom knows anything he says can bite him in the butt. He also likes the mystery of being inaccessible," the source shared. "In social situations, he swoops in to chat and then leaves in a flash."
"Even his comings and goings are kept secret," the insider added. "When in Los Angeles, he divides his time between a Bel-Air residence and a Scientology base in the desert, traveling by helicopters he usually pilots himself so he can stay under the radar."
While some of his past incidents — such as jumping on Oprah Winfrey's couch and yelling at movie crews — may have taken a toll on his public image, most scrutiny stems from his relationship with the Church of Scientology.
- Tom Cruise's Scientology Obsession & 'Controlling' Ways Destroying His Dating Life: 'Women Find Him Too Intense'
- Tom Cruise Is 'Finally Feeling The Love Again' After Returning To Hollywood With Hit 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Insider Reveals: He's 'Back On Top'
- Tom Cruise Gets Trolled After Debuting Orange Spray Tan At Oscars Luncheon: 'He Looks Like Donald Trump'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The religion has been at the center of controversy for decades due to a multitude of reasons, from the alleged disappearance of members to their stance against modern medicine.
Nonetheless, the dad-of-three has been enthralled by the church, with former Scientologist executive Mike Rinder claiming the actor is viewed as their most important member.
"There is a lot of time and attention and money and effort put into keeping Tom Cruise happy," he revealed in a 2022 interview. "[Founder] David Miscavige believes that Tom Cruise is the greatest asset that Scientology has, and he treats him that way."
Due to all the backlash the Jerry Maguire lead has received for expressing his views, he's cut back on talking about the church publicly.
"He seems to have restrained," Rinder noted. "I guess the studios probably finally convinced him that it wasn’t good for his box office to be pushing Scientology."