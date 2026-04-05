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Tom Cruise Set to Bank BILLIONS From Extended 'Mission: Impossible' Franchise Deals

Photo of Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise will reportedly reap enormous financial rewards from the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise.

April 5 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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OK! can reveal Tom Cruise is poised to reap enormous financial rewards from the Mission: Impossible franchise, with insiders suggesting new deals and continued expansion could see the actor earn billions despite signaling his on-screen exit from the series.

Aging action man Cruise, 63, has fronted the long-running action series since 1996, portraying Ethan Hunt across eight films, culminating in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in 2025.

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Image of Tom Cruise portrayed Ethan Hunt across eight films.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise portrayed Ethan Hunt across eight films.

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The actor previously indicated the film would mark his final appearance in the role after nearly three decades.

However, fresh comments made during the 53rd Saturn Awards in Los Angeles on March 8 have fueled speculation the franchise may continue in new forms – potentially extending Cruise's financial involvement even if his on-screen presence diminishes.

An industry source told us: "There is a strong expectation that Tom will continue to benefit from the franchise in a significant way, even if he steps back from acting in it. The structure of these deals means he remains deeply tied to its success."

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image of Addressing the future of the franchise, he said there were 'many more to come.'
Source: MEGA

Addressing the future of the franchise, he said there were 'many more to come.'

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The source added: "With additional projects, spin-offs, or future instalments under discussion, the long-term financial upside could be extraordinary – we are talking about potential earnings that run into the billions over time."

Cruise said during his acceptance speech at the L.A. event: "Thank you McQ (Mission: Impossible director Chris McQuarrie) for trying to kill me so many times for all these years. I appreciate it."

He added: "I feel so privileged to be able to do what I do. It's pretty obvious that I love movies, I love them. And I've loved making them even more. And I love the audience for allowing me to still do it."

Addressing the future of the franchise, he said there were "many more to come," without specifying his level of involvement.

The comments have been interpreted by analysts as a signal the Mission: Impossible brand will continue beyond what was billed as its conclusion.

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Image of Tom Cruise said there will be many more franchises for 'Mission: Impossible.'
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise said there will be many more franchises for 'Mission: Impossible.'

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Director McQuarrie, who has helmed multiple entries in the series, has previously expressed interest in continuing the franchise, further reinforcing expectations of ongoing development.

A second source said: "Even if Tom is no longer leading the films in the traditional sense, he has positioned himself in such a way that he will continue to profit from the franchise's evolution. His influence behind the scenes is considerable. The value of Mission: Impossible as a global property remains extremely high, and there is significant incentive to keep it going in some capacity."

At the 53rd Saturn Awards, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning won Best Action/Adventure Film, while Cruise took home Best Actor, receiving a standing ovation from the audience. He later returned to the stage to present McQuarrie with the Visionary Award, underscoring their long-standing creative partnership.

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image of Tom Cruise took home the Best Actor at the 53rd Saturn Awards.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise took home the Best Actor at the 53rd Saturn Awards.

Cruise had previously been more definitive about his departure from the role.

Speaking at the latest Mission: Impossible film premiere in May 2025, he said: "Just let us show the movie tonight. This is like 30 years culmination of this, and I think that this is – I'd rather just people see it and enjoy."

He added: "We've had an amazing time doing it and it's been a lot of fun and (I) just want you all to enjoy it, enjoy this and know everything – the culmination has come to this moment right now and it's been a lot of fun."

The continued success of franchise filmmaking was evident across the L.A. awards ceremony, with James Cameron dominating the science fiction category with Avatar: Fire and Ash, while performances by Elle Fanning and Sigourney Weaver were also recognized.

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