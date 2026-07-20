Tom Cruise and David Beckham's Bromance 'Stronger Than Ever' Despite Being 'Polar Opposites,' Body Language Expert Claims After Joint World Cup Outing

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Tom Cruise and David Beckham's years-long bromance is "stronger than ever" after stepping out together for the World Cup final. The action star took the field on Sunday, July 19, to give a speech before Spain and Argentina kicked off the final match in East Rutherford, N.J., and then took his place next to Beckham. Body language expert Inbaal Honigman analyzed his heartfelt remarks and body language as he watched the final alongside Beckham.

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Their Friendship Is 'Stronger Than Ever'

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise and David Beckham's bromance is 'stronger than ever.'

Honigman said the pair's friendship is "stronger than ever" despite having wildly different reactions to the jaw-dropping final. "Watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, Tom Cruise stands shoulder to shoulder with David Beckham," Hongiman explained on behalf of Covers.com. "They face the same way, showing an alignment of interests and goals, while neither looks away — they're not looking for a way out of the interaction but are enjoying each other's company." “When Cruise is seen laughing heartily, throwing his head back and holding his hand to his mirthful tummy, Beckham is seen inches from him, pouting and adjusting his necktie to comic effect, his eyebrows raised in laughter," she added.

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'The Friends Might Be Polar Opposites, But Their Friendship Is True'

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise and David Beckham were described as 'polar opposites.'

Cruise was sitting next to Beckham, who was joined by his wife, Victoria, and their children Cruz and Romeo. "As they watch the match, Cruise stands with his arms wide, welcoming all that life has to offer him, while Beckham stands tall, his arms gathered reservedly behind his back. The friends might be polar opposites, but their friendship is true," Hongiman continued. Cruise and Beckham both performed important roles in the final match, with Beckham serving as an official ambassador for the tournament.

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Did Tom Cruise Give a Speech?

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise gave a speech to kick off the World Cup final.

Cruise delivered a dramatic pre-match speech, congratulating both teams for their "greatness." "We have witnessed greatness, and we have shared in moments of joy. Moments of hope, moments we will all never forget," he said. "Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people, that turns strangers into friends, and reminds us of what we all have in common." "But, these stories, these stories belong to each and every one of us, to every nation, to every player, to every supporter, to every volunteer, to every dream carried on the pitch," Cruise added. "So as we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is unity. And this — this is greatness."

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise appeared 'comfortable' in front of the crowd.