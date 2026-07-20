Tom Cruise Unexpectedly Opens 2026 FIFA World Cup Final With Powerful Speech
July 20 2026, Published 3:24 a.m. ET
Tom Cruise made a high-profile appearance at the FIFA World Cup final match on Sunday, July 19.
The final saw Argentina and Spain face off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, concluding a highly charged series that began over a month ago. Cruise highlighted the grandeur of the event while cheering on both teams before the match began.
Tom Cruise Made an Inspirational Speech at the FIFA World Cup Final Match
The Top Gun: Maverick star's appearance to open the ceremony was as surprising as the words he shared with the teams and fans.
"More than 30 days ago, 48 nations began a journey," he began.
"They crossed oceans, they crossed borders, they crossed cultures, and together, they showed us why this game belongs to the world," the 64-year-old actor said.
"From three countries across them, and from every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness," he continued.
"And we have shared in moments of joy, moments of hope, moments we will all never forget," the Eyes Wide Shut star stated.
"Football is a language spoken without words. A force that unites people, that turns strangers into friends and reminds us of what we all have in common," Cruise said in the speech.
"Today, only two teams remain. España y Argentina," he said while showing off his Spanish skills.
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Tom Cruise Gave a Message of Unity During His Speech
The Hollywood icon also delivered a powerful message of unity during his speech.
"But these stories, now these stories belong to each and every one of us," he said, referring to the memories the players and fans made both on the field and outside during the 2026 World Cup run.
"To every nation, to every player, to every supporter, to every volunteer, to every dream carried on the pitch, to every[one] gathered for one final chapter," he continued.
"Let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other," the Mission: Impossible star said.
"This is football. This is unity. And this...this is greatness," he concluded.
Fans gathered at the arena applauded his speech as they awaited the start of the game. Spain won the match 1-0 against Argentina, marking their second FIFA World Cup victory.
The match attracted many high-profile celebrities to the stadium, including President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Per Mediaite, the president had counted on Argentina to win the cup this year, stating, "I would say that it’s hard to bet against Messi."