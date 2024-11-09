Tom Cruise Is 'Focused' on 'Wooing' David and Victoria Beckham in Florida as He 'Doesn't Have a Lot of Friends Anymore': Source
Tom Cruise wants to party with the Beckhams!
With the famed actor's luxury penthouse in Clearwater, Fla., surviving Hurricane Milton, he'll be spending a lot more time in the Sunshine State as winter approaches — meaning he'll need to find some friends to hang around.
Cruise already has his eyes on David and Victoria Beckham, who own an $80 million mansion in Miami Beach and might make perfect pals for the Top Gun: Maverick star.
"Tom is going to be spending more time in Florida and is hitting up the Beckhams," the source spilled. "He doesn’t have a lot of friends anymore, so he’s focused on wooing them."
The only problem? David and Victoria find the Mission: Impossible star a bit odd.
According to the insider, Tom has been "bombarding them and saying he can’t wait to hang out."
"They aren’t blowing him off completely. They’ve responded once or twice but they’re not committing to anything," the confidante confessed of the Beckhams, who are reportedly a bit hesitant to become buddy-buddy with Tom due to his ties to the Church of Scientology.
"They think he’s a little weird — he has to control every social situation, and they’re not into that!" the source admitted.
As OK! previously reported, a separate source spoke out in September to reveal Tom "literally has no friends who can keep pace with him."
"Let’s be real here, Tom lives for the business of being a global movie star, and it’s not exactly 'work' for him because he goes at it like a 24/7 lifestyle choice," the insider dished at the time.
"He only socializes with the moguls and other A-listers to further his movie ambitions," the confidante confessed. "It’s pretty clear when you spend any stretch of time with him that he’s a lonely guy and would rather be off shooting a mega stunt than pretending he likes his downtime."
Per the source, Tom won't even take a vacation "without pasting on some kind of work function to it," claiming he'll choose locations he wants to scout out for a film or bring along "a box full of scripts to read and movies to watch."
"You want to tell the guy, ‘get a life!’ but with a person as strong willed as Tom, that would never work," the insider mentioned.
When it comes to work, the 62-year-old reportedly has no plans to slow down until he is physically unable and forced into retirement.
