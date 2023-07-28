Tom Cruise Is an 'Egocentric Control Freak': 'Eyes Wide Shut' Writer Questions Marriage to Then-Wife Nicole Kidman in Scathing Tell-All Book

Raphael also wondered why Cruise, who was married to Kidman from 1990 to 2001, was cast in the first place. (Cruise starred as Bill Harford alongside Kidman's Alice Harford in the hit erotica film.)

"[I]t was never admiration for his versatility, was it? From all accounts, you gave him slow h--- for Warner Brothers' money," he fumes. "You slave-drove him for what he cost and he took it like a man. What do you suppose he ever told the Scientology brass that locked him in hock to them? Was there something just a touch naïve in your idea that casting a married couple as a marred couple would enable you to put 'the truth' on the screen? One thing you can be pretty sure of: whatever any conjugal duo may disclose in public about their relationship, they rarely let any crucial cat out of the bag. Did you honestly suppose Cruise and Kidman were bound in genuine passion, rather than embraced in a careerist merger?"