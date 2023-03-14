Tom Cruise Skipped 2023 Oscars To Avoid 'Awkward Run-In' With Ex Nicole Kidman, Insider Claims
Despite being nominated for several Oscars for Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise didn't attend the 2023 Oscars — and now an insider revealed it's because he didn't want to be in the same place as his ex-wife Nicole Kidman.
“Tom was not there because she was there, and he did not want a run-in,” a source told the Daily Mail on Monday, March 13.
However, an insider close to the actor, 60, who split from Kidman 22 years ago, said his absence was "not personal" and due to a scheduling conflict.
The Hollywood stars got married on December 24, 1990, and adopted two children: Isabella, 29, and Connor, 27.
Their marriage came to an end in February 2001, as the handsome hunk, who is a Scientologist, filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."
“She knows why, and I know why, [we divorced],” Cruise told Vanity Fair in 2013. “She’s the mother of my children, and I wish her well. And I think that you just move on.
“And I don’t say that lightly. I don’t say that with anything,” he continued. “Things happen in life, and you do everything you can, and in every possible way, and there’s a point at which you just sometimes have to face the brutal reality.”
Years later, the blonde beauty, who is now married to Keith Urban, shared more insight into her relationship with the Jerry Maguire alum.
“I was young. I think I offered it up?” Kidman told Harper's BAZAAR. “Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way.”
As OK! previously reported, Cruise is adamant on staying out of the spotlight.
"Filmmaking for Tom these days is all about creating the whole package and making it work and [making] money, as opposed to having that one scene in the film where he cries or yells and generates the perfect 'Oscars clip,'" an insider spilled.
"Tom has grown out of caring about that stuff, and in the process has grown into an absolutely killer businessman and producer," the source continued, adding the 60-year-old "is finally feeling the love again" after getting out of a dry phase in his career. "And that’s the real thing he’s intent on celebrating this awards season."