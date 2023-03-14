Tom Cruise Skipped 2023 Oscars To Avoid 'Awkward Run-In' With Ex Nicole Kidman, Insider Claims

Despite being nominated for several Oscars for Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise didn't attend the 2023 Oscars — and now an insider revealed it's because he didn't want to be in the same place as his ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

“Tom was not there because she was there, and he did not want a run-in,” a source told the Daily Mail on Monday, March 13.

However, an insider close to the actor, 60, who split from Kidman 22 years ago, said his absence was "not personal" and due to a scheduling conflict.