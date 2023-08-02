Tom Cruise Will Invite Prince William and Kate Middleton to One of His Exclusive London Tea Parties, Predicts Royal Expert
Tom Cruise may soon have some very special guests at his secret London tea parties.
According to reports, the actor holds gatherings every now and then at his Hyde Park home, and royal expert Helena Chard believes it won't be long before he invites Prince William and Kate Middleton to attend!
Though some may not realize it, the Mission: Impossible lead has always had close ties with the monarchy and even befriended Queen Elizabeth II during her reign.
"Hollywood royalty, Tom Cruise, loves to be loved, loves the U.K. and all things British," Chard explained to Fox News. "People in the U.K., likewise seem to have adopted Tom Cruise."
"After his successful afternoon tea rendezvous with the late Queen Elizabeth II, I imagine he now hopes to host tea parties forever more and no doubt share fun anecdotes about his heart-warming time with our late Queen Elizabeth II," she continued, pointing out that the movie star appears to be even closer with Kate and William than he was with the matriarch.
"If Cruise hasn't yet invited the Prince and Princess of Wales — along with George, Charlotte and Louis – to one of his London tea parties, you can bet he soon will," she predicted.
The royal guru noted that Cruise's abode is located within walking distance to Kensington Palace, and the actor would often take a quick car ride over to Buckingham Palace on the many occasions the queen invited him for tea.
The American dad-of-three last interacted with the royals in 2022, as the couple attended the May premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London.
"We have a lot in common," Cruise allegedly old an outlet at the time of his connection with William. "We both love England and we're both aviators, we both love flying."
The Golden Globe winner then ran into Kate at Wimbledon that July.
As OK! reported, Cruise sided with the parents-of-three in their feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
"Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source previously told Radar. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies, [but now] that's off the table."
Fox News Digital talked to Chard about Cruise potentially inviting the royals for tea.