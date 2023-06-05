Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shares Rare Selfie From the Golf Course: See Photo

In the picture, Connor flashed a peace sign at the camera while clad in a blue patterned striped shirt.

It was less than two months ago that Connor shared another photo from the same scenic spot, though prior to that, he was inactive on the social media app for months.

The young adult, as well as his sister Bella Cruise, 30, have chosen to live away from Hollywood despite their parents' careers, though they did follow in the 60-year-old's Top Gun: Maverick star's footsteps by joining the Church of Scientology.