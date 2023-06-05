Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shares Rare Selfie From the Golf Course: See Photo
Teeing up!
Tom Cruise and ex Nicole Kidman's son, Connor Cruise, gave a rare glimpse into his private life on Friday, June 2, by making an update on his Instagram Story.
Connor, 28, reposted his friend's snap, which showed the celebrity offspring and his two pals at the Belleair Country Club golf course in Florida.
In the picture, Connor flashed a peace sign at the camera while clad in a blue patterned striped shirt.
It was less than two months ago that Connor shared another photo from the same scenic spot, though prior to that, he was inactive on the social media app for months.
The young adult, as well as his sister Bella Cruise, 30, have chosen to live away from Hollywood despite their parents' careers, though they did follow in the 60-year-old's Top Gun: Maverick star's footsteps by joining the Church of Scientology.
"Like Tom, they’ve become Scientology royalty. They’re VIPs, but they don’t like people making a huge deal about them," an insider previously told OK! of Connor and Bella. "They will always be loyal to Tom. They’ve made their father proud!"
Unfortunately, their allegiance to the religion caused a bit of a rift between them and Nicole since she departed the church years ago. However, the Big Little Lies alum has worked to repair those bonds as best as she could.
"I’m very private about all that," the Australian actress, 55, replied in 2018 when asked about her connection with her older kids. "I have to protect all those relationships.
"I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is," she declared. "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."
Tom and the Oscar winner married in 1990 but separated in 2001. The Scientologist went on to have one more child, daughter Suri Cruise, 17, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, while Nicole shares daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, with husband Keith Urban.