OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Connor Cruise
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Private Son Connor Cruise Hits the Golf Course in Rare Instagram Photo

tom cruise nicole kidmans son connor cruise golf rare instagram photo
Source: mega
By:

May 1 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

After months away from social media, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son, Connor Cruise, posted on Instagram — and it seems all is well with the famous offspring!

In the Saturday, April 29, upload, Connor, 28, and a pal posed while at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise nicole kidmans son connor cruise
Source: @theconnorcruise/instagram

The young adult, dressed in a striped polo shirt, khaki shorts, baseball cap and sneakers, gave the camera a thumbs up and captioned the scenic shot, "🏌️‍♂️⛳️."

The golf fanatic and his sister, Isabella "Bella" Cruise, 30, choose to live away from the spotlight, but they've followed in their superstar dad's footsteps by joining the Church of Scientology.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise nicole kidmans son connor cruise
Source: @bellakidmancruise/instagram

"Like Tom, they’ve become Scientology royalty. They’re VIPs, but they don’t like people making a huge deal about them," an insider previously told OK!. "They will always be loyal to Tom. They’ve made their father proud!"

Since Kidman, 55, is no longer a Scientologist, the siblings spent years estranged from the Big Little Lies lead, however, the source claimed they're now all "back on good terms.”

MORE ON:
Connor Cruise
Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise nicole kidmans son connor cruise
Source: mega

The Australian beauty and Tom, 60, married in 1990 but separated in 2001.

While Kidman doesn't talk about her two eldest children often — she and husband Keith Urban share two daughters as well — she did give some insight into her relationship with them in a 2018 interview.

"I’m very private about all that," the Oscar winner acknowledged. "I have to protect all those relationships."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is," she explained. "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

It's unclear if her and Urban's girls, Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, have any sort of relationship with Bella or Connor. It's also not known if the Top Gun: Maverick's daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes, 17-year-old Suri, speaks to her older siblings.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.