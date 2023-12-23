Tom Cruise and Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova Were 'Super Discreet' While Getting to Know Each Other: 'They Hit It Off'
Tom Cruise channeled his Mission: Impossible character after crossing paths with new flame Elsina Khayrova.
While the pair wasn't seen together until their December 9 outing in London, an insider said they actually first "met at a private members club around four months ago."
"They hit it off, but he wanted to keep things super discreet while they first got to know each other," the source spilled of how he and the Russian model, 36, flew under the radar.
It seems like their cover being blown was intentional, as the source claimed the movie star "made a big point of telling everyone after the London party how liberating and wonderful it was to have gotten this out in the open."
Things are moving full steam ahead, as the source said his two eldest kids, Connor, 28, and Isabella Cruise, 30, have "both met her and think she’s fantastic — even if Elsina is just a few years older than they are."
"Everyone’s excited to see Tom with this loved-up glow and a spring in his step. It’s long overdue," the insider added.
This is the first woman the Risky Business lead has been linked to this year other than Shakira, with whom a romance never materialized.
Though the stars were seen acting flirty at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in May, an insider said the mom-of-two, 46, wanted things to stay platonic.
"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part — she was just being friendly," the source explained at the time. "She's flattered but not interested."
It was also rumored that he dated Mission: Impossible costar Hayley Atwell, 41, in 2021, but nothing was ever confirmed.
Before that, Cruise was with Katie Holmes, 45, from 2005 to 2012, with their relationship ending in divorce. Their child, Suri Cruise, 17, resides in New York City with her mom, and insiders have said he doesn't have much of a relationship with the high school student.
However, Suri seems to have inherited a talent for acting, as she played Morticia Addams in her school's production of The Addams Family: A New Musical.
Despite her famous parents, a source said she didn't even mention them in her playbill bio, while a show attendee dubbed Suri's performance as "amazing."
Meanwhile, the action star's other two kids — whom he adopted years ago with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, 56 — have maintained personal lives away from the spotlight.
Life & Style reported on Tom and Elsina's relationship.