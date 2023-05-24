OK Magazine
Shakira 'Flattered But Not Interested' in Pursuing a Romance With Tom Cruise, Claims Source: 'She's Begging Him to Stop Flirting'

shakira tomcruise pp
Source: mega
By:

May 24 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

So much for Hollywood's next power couple!

Despite buzz around Shakira and Tom Cruise's outing at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix earlier this month, an insider spilled that the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner isn't interested in taking their friendship to the next level.

According to a source, that feeling hasn't been mutual, as the mom-of-two, 46, has been "begging him to stop flirting with her."

The two stars reportedly knew each other before crossing paths at the May 7 event, but when Cruise ran into her, he became "giddy" over their interaction.

"He came away convinced they had a real connection they needed to build on," the source said, noting that on the other hand, Shakira was just acting cordial.

shakira
Source: mega
As OK! reported, after their run-in, the father-of-three, 60, allegedly sent her flowers. A source claimed there was "chemistry" between the the two, but another insider said it all quickly became "too much" for the Latin Grammy winner.

"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part — she was just being friendly," the source explained. "She's flattered but not interested."

shakira
Source: mega
The movie star is the first man Shakira's been linked to since she dumped her beau of 11 years, Gerard Piqué last summer, a decision she made after finding out had had been cheating on her.

Last month, the vocalist moved from Spain to Miami, Fla., so she can better co-parent their two sons with the soccer player.

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness," she told supporters. "Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, ​​the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow."

shakira
Source: mega

Cruise has had a lackluster love life over the past few years, as he hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since he and Mission: Impossible costar Hayley Atwell allegedly ended their on-off fling last year.

Heat reported on Shakira wanting to keep her relationship with the actor platonic.

