Shakira 'Flattered But Not Interested' in Pursuing a Romance With Tom Cruise, Claims Source: 'She's Begging Him to Stop Flirting'

According to a source, that feeling hasn't been mutual, as the mom-of-two, 46, has been "begging him to stop flirting with her."

The two stars reportedly knew each other before crossing paths at the May 7 event, but when Cruise ran into her, he became "giddy" over their interaction.

"He came away convinced they had a real connection they needed to build on," the source said, noting that on the other hand, Shakira was just acting cordial.