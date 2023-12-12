Tom Cruise Spotted Cozying Up to 36-Year-Old Russian Socialite at London Event: 'They Were Inseparable'
Is there a new May/December romance brewing?
Tom Cruise, 61, was spotted cozying up to Elsina Khayrova, 36, while attending a party in London on Saturday, December 9. The Russian socialite, who was formerly married to diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov, was sporting an elegant, strapless, black gown.
She was also seen taking photos with former Miss Europe contestant Avramenko Aliena at the upscale event.
"They were inseparable, clearly a couple," a guest said of Cruise and Khayrova. "He seemed to be besotted with her."
"Cruise was very friendly – he kept being asked for pictures and politely declining," the guest added. "Eventually, the DJ had to make an announcement in Russian that Mr. Cruise didn't want any photos."
"He spent most the night dancing with Ms. Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women," revealed the source.
This comes after another source spilled the Top Gun actor was looking to "meet someone special" after reportedly being single for over a year.
"He emphatically believes the right girl is out there," they said at the time.
Cruise has a long history of famous romances. He tied the knot with Mimi Rogers in 1987, later marrying Nicole Kidman in 1990 after their split. They share his adopted children Connor and Isabella. In 2006, he said "I Do" for a third time with Katie Holmes and the pair welcomed daughter Suri that same year before their 2012 divorce.
More recently, Cruise was rumored to be linked to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One co-star Hayley Atwell back in June 2021, but the two reportedly "amicably split" several months later. Atwell later explained she felt uncomfortable with the rumors.
Cruise also attempted to shoot his shot with Shakira after they spent time together at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
"He came away convinced they had a real connection they needed to build on," an insider dished in May.
However, the "Hips Don't Lie" artist didn't feel the same way.
"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part — she was just being friendly," a source explained. "She's flattered but not interested."
