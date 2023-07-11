Tom Cruise and Scientologist Son Connor Make Rare Joint Appearance in NYC to Promote Actor's New 'Mission: Impossible' Movie
Tom Cruise and son Connor Cruise made a rare joint appearance in the Big Apple over this past weekend.
On Saturday, July 10, the movie star was spotted out with his 28-year-old son while promoting his flick Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which debuts in theaters on Wednesday, July 12.
The 61-year-old actor — who shares Connor and Isabella, 30, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman — led the way in the Manhattan streets, looking cool and casual in a black button-down shirt, jeans and aviator sunglasses.
His son walked several strides behind him dressed in a gray striped polo shirt and slate blue pants. He was accompanied by the movie star's sister Lee Mapother, who stood out in white jeans and a bright pink top.
As OK! has reported, Connor has chosen to live away from the spotlight, though both himself and Isabella followed in their dad's footsteps by joining Scientology.
"Like Tom, they’ve become Scientology royalty," an insider previously spilled to a publication. "They’re VIPs, but they don’t like people making a huge deal about them."
However, their devotion to the religion allegedly put a strain on their relationship with Kidman, 56, since she left the church after divorcing Tom.
- Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Costar Hayley Atwell 'Upset' About 'Weird' Romance Rumors: 'Feels a Little Dirty'
- Cher Called Tom Cruise 'Out of the Blue' Hoping to Work With Him on a New Project
- Tom Cruise Is 'Genuinely Impressed' by Married 'Mission: Impossible' Costar Rebecca Ferguson, Insider Claims: He 'Would Never Cross That Line'
"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions," the Aussie actress explained in an interview of the situation. "They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."
"I’m very private about all that," she acknowledged of family life. "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
These days, Kidman — who shares teen daughters Fatih and Sunday with husband Keith Urban — is on better terms with her eldest kids, though an insider declared, "They will always be loyal to Tom. They’ve made their father proud!"
It's unclear if Connor and Isabella have a relationship with Urban's kids or Suri Cruise, the 17-year-old daughter Tom shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.
Page Six reported on Connor supporting Tom in NYC.