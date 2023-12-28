Tom Hanks Bonds With Son Chet After Christmas: See the Rare Photo
The holiday season called for some much-needed bonding time between Tom Hanks and his son Chet.
On Tuesday, December 26, the 33-year-old son of the Forrest Gump star took to Instagram to share a rare photo of himself with his famous dad as they spent time together.
"Gang," Chet simply captioned the upload, which featured Tom and his son sporting stoic facial expressions while bundled up for the winter weather.
Tom — who shares Chet and Truman, 28, with his wife Rita Wilson — kept warm in an olive green jacket and black beanie, while the Empire actor wore a black zip-up hoodie with a black snapback cap.
While Chet kept his caption concise, fans of the Hanks family didn't hesitate to elaborate on their thoughts in the comments section of the post.
"I love this. Your dad is my actual favorite actor EVER! I've loved him since I first saw him play drunk uncle on Family Ties," one admirer expressed, referencing Tom's role of Uncle Ned, a raging alcoholic, in the 1982 sitcom series.
"This goes pretty hard," a second supporter admitted, as a third added: "Love this father + son combo."
While photos of Tom and his adult children are few and far between, the Cast Away actor appears to have a solid bond with his kids — who all happen to be actors in the industry just like their famous parents.
In August 2021, Tom's eldest son, Colin, 45 — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Samantha Lewes, along with their daughter Elizabeth, 41 — revealed advice his dad once told him during an exclusive chat with OK! ahead of MLS All-Star Week events, which he had been the spokesperson for.
"I think more than anything else it’s a marathon and it’s not a sprint," Colin — who shares daughters Olivia, 12, and Charlotte, 10, with his wife Samantha Bryant — explained when asked what Tom taught him about showbiz. "You’ve got to just try and put in a lot of time and a lot of effort, and it’s a lot of work and really that all starts with showing up on time, hitting your marks and having your lines memorized. If you have it, you can kind of hopefully keep going and keep plugging away and that is really all I have been trying to do."
Further gushing about his legendary dad, Colin continued: "He’s been very fortunate. He’s had an incredible career and has been able to accomplish a lot that most people don’t get a chance to do and that is awesome."
"It’s really been something to be able to witness that, but at the same time, I am always very aware that it is very rarefied air that he gets to be in, and so I just try and look what I am doing and appreciate what I am able to do and find the joy in the art of doing, as they say," Colin concluded at the time.