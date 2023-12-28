Tom Hanks Bonds With Son Chet After Christmas: See the Rare Photo

In August 2021, Tom's eldest son, Colin, 45 — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Samantha Lewes, along with their daughter Elizabeth, 41 — revealed advice his dad once told him during an exclusive chat with OK! ahead of MLS All-Star Week events, which he had been the spokesperson for.

"I think more than anything else it’s a marathon and it’s not a sprint," Colin — who shares daughters Olivia, 12, and Charlotte, 10, with his wife Samantha Bryant — explained when asked what Tom taught him about showbiz. "You’ve got to just try and put in a lot of time and a lot of effort, and it’s a lot of work and really that all starts with showing up on time, hitting your marks and having your lines memorized. If you have it, you can kind of hopefully keep going and keep plugging away and that is really all I have been trying to do."