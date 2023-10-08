'Flirty' Kim Zolciak Spotted 'Hitting Things Off' With Chet Hanks Amid Messy Divorce From Kroy Biermann
Moving on already?
According to a recent report, Kim Zolciak and Chet Hanks “really hit things off” while filming Season 8 of MTV’s The Surreal Life in Medellín, Colombia.
Sources from the set shared that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, and the son of Tom Hanks, 33, “were acting flirty toward each other.”
Zolciak and Hanks were both a part of the series, which documented a group of celebs living together, including ice skater Johnny Weir, singer Macy Gray, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke and Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey.
As OK! previously reported, Zolciak’s supposed flirting came amid her and estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s messy divorce.
The most recent drama in the duo’s saga occurred on August 25, when the police were summoned to the couple’s Georgia home after Zolciak claimed Biermann locked her out of their bedroom.
"He's been threatening me. He won't open the door," she said in audio obtained by RadarOnline.com on October 4. The reality TV personality said she had called a locksmith and could be heard yelling at the athlete, saying, "[I’m] tired of you threatening me!"
"I had to call a locksmith to get my medicine!" she said, adding, "You don't own this house, Kroy. I've been more than accommodating! Open the door, Kroy! This is crazy!"
When dispatchers asked if there were any weapons, Zolciak replied, "Kroy has guns. They're locked up in a safe, probably."
"I deserve to get into my room. I don't want anything to do with you!" she noted.
The Bravo star continued: "This guy thinks he can put my pillow outside the door and make me sleep in random spots when I just had two vertebrates fused. Get out of here, dude. I've had enough. This man doesn't even have a job to be providing for this house!"
This incident happened just one day after Biermann filed for divorce from Zolciak for the second time this year. He originally filed back in May, however, the pair then backtracked and announced they are dropping the divorce and would be working on their marriage.
In September, following the most recent filing, a source revealed that those close to the parents-of-six didn’t think they should have gotten back together.
"They never should have tried to reconcile this summer. Everyone told them it wasn't a good idea," they spilled. "Too much was already said and done."
The insider continued: "Nothing's changed. Kim and Kroy still cannot get along. They fight about everything from Kim's out-of-control spending to how Kroy's been mentally checked out of their marriage for a while now. They need to be apart."
