Chet Hanks Warned to 'Run' Away From Kim Zolciak After Flirty Interaction: 'Walk the Other Way!'
People are sending a clear message to Chet Hanks after he was seen getting flirty with Kim Zolciak.
After The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was seen "hitting it off" with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son while filming Season 8 of MTV's The Surreal Life in Medellín, Colombia, fans took to social media to give their two cents about the potential new couple.
"He should Run, not Walk the other way!" one Instagram user penned below a post about their alleged exchange. "Run, guy run!" another pleaded with Hanks.
"Oh God, train wreck meets dumpster fire," a third person chimed in, while a fourth added, "I would tell any girl to run as fast as you can away from him, yet I find myself wanting to tell HIM to run…"
Despite the backlash, other users seemed to be more optimistic about the idea of Zolciak, 45, and the musician, 33, possibly getting together. "But why do they seem kinda perfect for each other? Let them be embarrassing together. I'm here for it," one positive person chimed in.
The rampant speculation about the Bravo star and Hanks comes as Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, continue to navigate their extremely messy split.
"They never should have tried to reconcile this summer. Everyone told them it wasn't a good idea. Too much was already said and done," an insider explained of their brief reunion before Biermann filed for divorce for a second time.
Even when the estranged couple was off, Zolciak and the ex-NFL star, 38, continued to live together with their children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, in their Georgia mansion. During that period, the cops were called to the residence numerous times and accusations were hurled back and forth between the two.
"Nothing's changed. Kim and Kroy still cannot get along," an additional source explained. "They fight about everything from Kim's out-of-control spending to how Kroy's been mentally checked out of their marriage for a while now. They need to be apart."
The primary source of Zolciak and Biermann's contention continues to be their mounting financial and legal troubles after numerous credit card companies sued the two for unpaid bills. The Don't Be Tardy stars were also hit with a $1 million tax lien earlier this year.
"The money has been a huge issue," an insider said in May after their initial split. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."