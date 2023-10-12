Kim Zolciak Calls Chet Hanks a 'Nice Guy' After Romance Rumors Swirl
Kim Zolciak finally commented on her alleged flirtation with Chet Hanks.
On Wednesday, October 11, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was seen arriving in Los Angeles with daughter Brielle Biermann after a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when a photographer asked Zolciak, 45, about the nature of her relationship with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son.
While she didn't confirm whether a romance with Chet, 33, was blossoming, she called the rapper a "nice guy" but could not "imagine dating again" as she continues to navigate her dramatic split from Kroy Biermann.
Kim's 26-year-old then chimed in to claim that she and her mom "don't know" Chet before getting into an Uber. "Kim and Kroy till the end!" Brielle declared.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the Your Honor actor and the Don't Be Tardy star were seen "hitting it off" and "acting flirty toward each other" while filming the upcoming season of the MTV reality show in Medellín, Colombia.
After the news hit the internet, social media users strongly reacted to the shocking potential couple. "He should run, not walk the other way!" one Instagram user penned beneath a fan post about their alleged interaction. "Oh God, train wreck meets dumpster fire," a second chimed in.
"I would tell any girl to run as fast as you can away from him, yet I find myself wanting to tell HIM to run…" a third hilariously noted about Kim and Chet's equally messy lives.
If the speculation is true, this would be the Bravo alum's first romance after splitting from the former NFL star, 38 — with whom she shares children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — after he filed for divorce from the singer for a second time in August.
"He is moving forward and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence," Kroy's attorney confirmed after Kim alluded to things not being over with her estranged spouse.
The two have been in financial free-fall for months after being sued by multiple credit card companies and hit with a $1 million tax lien from the IRS. As OK! previously reported, the ex-athlete filed for an emergency hearing to pawn off their Georgia mansion to make a few bucks.
"The mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist and is held in Petitioner's name alone," the legal filing from Kroy stated. "The names of both parties appear on the property deed. Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt. The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023."
Daily Mail spoke with Kim about Chet.